ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another St. Cloud man is charged with trafficking a woman for sex after investigators discovered evidence in the woman's phone.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the woman was being interviewed after being arrested by St. Joseph Police last December.

The woman told an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force that 32-year-old Devante Johnson of St. Cloud had trafficked her beginning shortly after they met in 2021 and continuing through her arrest in 2024. She is also accused of helping Johnson sell fentanyl pills out of a south St. Cloud home where she was living.

Electronic records gathered from the victim's phone show an ongoing relationship where Johnson solicited, induced, promoted, and profited from her prostitution.

The woman told authorities that she provided Johnson with approximately $50,000 from her earnings and an estimated $200,000 from prostitution, drug sales, and her daughter's Social Security Insurance benefits. The charges allege that the electronic phone records corroborated the woman's statements.

The complaint shows the payments from the victim to Johnson were made through CashApp, Apple Pay, Chime, and cash.

In February 2023, Johnson allegedly texted the woman asking why she had not been sending him money, and she responded that she had recently sent him money, intended to post additional advertisements, and had sent him the last $4 she had.

Johnson is charged with soliciting a person to practice prostitution, promoting the prostitution of a person, receiving profits from prostitution, engaging in the sex trafficking of a person, and 1st-degree conspiracy to sell fentanyl.

Earlier this week, 35-year-old Trinnis Campbell was charged with similar sex trafficking crimes involving the same victim in 2025.

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