ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man who was given a stayed-sentence for having sex with a runaway girl in 2024 has now been sent to prison.

A Stearns County judge has executed the three-year prison sentence for 25-year-old Yasin Dawid Abdulkadir. He gets credit for 240 days in jail.

Abdulkadir pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 15-year-old victim in January 2025.

Probation violation reports were filed in July 2025 and again in December of last year. Court records show Abdulkadir violated probation by failing to follow several requirements of probation, including completing sex offender treatment, failing to complete the Healthy Relationships Class, failing to submit to polygraph testing, failing to complete individual therapy, and failing to comply with electronic monitoring, among others.

At a hearing in January, the judge ruled Abdulkadir was unwilling to participate in his probation requirements in the community, so the prison setting, where he can be required to complete the programming, is better suited to his needs.

