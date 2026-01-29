St. Joseph Man Charged With Raping a Sleeping Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man is charged with raping a woman while she was asleep early Tuesday.
According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, the woman said she awoke just after 3:00 a.m. with 19-year-old Brian Kimithi on top of her and sexually assaulting her.
The victim told police that she tried to push Kimithi away, told him to stop, and tried to yell for help. The woman said Kimithi grabbed her by the throat and began strangling her as he continued to rape her.
Court records allege that when Kimithi stopped, the victim left the room and told another woman about what had happened. The woman then called the police.
Officers arrived to find scratches and bruises on the victim, who also reported pain in her throat and difficulty swallowing.
Police say Kimithi was arrested and admitted to the intercourse through a mirandized statement.
