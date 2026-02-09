SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A Sauk Centre man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly jumping a man at his ex-girlfriend's house on Sunday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kyle Martin is accused of punching the man multiple times, breaking the man's nose, and fracturing his eye socket. The victim required surgery to repair the fracture.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Sauk Centre Police were called just after 1:00 p.m. to a residence on Main Street for an assault.

A woman told officers that she and the victim were inside her residence when Martin walked in, unprovoked, and began assaulting the victim. She said Martin was holding the man down and repeatedly punching him in the face. Martin is then accused of grabbing a knife as the victim got to his feet. The victim tried to tell Martin that it's not worth it, prompting Martin to punch the woman's television before leaving.

The victim told officers that he never met Martin and didn't know who he was until the woman told him after the attack.

Martin is charged with felony 3rd-degree assault, causing bodily harm, and misdemeanor property damage.

