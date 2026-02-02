ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former St. Cloud man has been charged with raping a woman that he used to date.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Devone Johnson of Slidell, Louisiana, with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the charges, a woman told several people that she was at a residence with Johnson in November. The woman said she went to bed, and Johnson started kissing her. The victim said she told Johnson that she didn't want to have sex, but he climbed on top of her, held her down, and forced intercourse on her.

Court records show the woman was crying and begging Johnson to stop.

The charges allege Johnson admitted to another woman that he raped the victim. However, the court file shows Johnson denied to authorities that he had sex on Thanksgiving or the day before and that he only had consensual sex with the victim.

Johnson has been booked into the Stearns County Jail.

