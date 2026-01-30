ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County jury has found a St. Cloud man guilty of sexually abusing a young girl.

The jury found 43-year-old Scott Erickson guilty on 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct against a child under the age of 14 while more than 36 months older than the victim and 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 14-years-old involving multiple acts.

According to the criminal complaint, a nurse with the Midwest Children's Resource Center reported in 2024 that a girl shared that she had been sexually abused by Erickson starting when she was six-years-old.

The abuse allegedly took place at homes in St. Cloud and St. Joseph between 2021 and 2024. The victim said the abuse stopped when she was seven or eight years old.

Erickson was accused of raping the girl and forcing her to perform sex acts multiple times over that time period.

He'll be sentenced on April 24th.

