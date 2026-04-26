COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUND UP

THURSDAY APRIL 23rd, FRIDAY 24th and SATURDAY the 25th

(SATURDAY APRIL 25th)

STCC CYCLONES 9 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 3

The Cyclones out-hit the Golden Rams nine to eight, including a home run and a triple. Chris Garner started on the mound for the Cyclones. He threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded six strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Josh Kingery, who went 1-2 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored a pair of runs. C. McCain went 1-1 with a triple for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Easton Peters went 1-4 for an RBI, and Luke Bieniek went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Jaxon Barker went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Easton Peters went 1-4 for an RBI. Ben Rothstein went 1-2 for an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Luke Dam went 1-1 with a double. Luke Illies went 1-3, and he scored a run. Landon Neiman was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Isaac Kawlewsik. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, and he issued one walk. Andrew Pieh threw one inning; he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Collin Tollefson, who went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and Cole Swift went 1-4 for an RBI. Will Ambrose went 2-3 and scored a run, and Caden Johnson went 1-4 and scored a run. Ramon Perez went 1-3, Brett Leabch had a walk, and he scored a run, and Evan Krogen had a walk.

STCC CYLONES 15 ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 4

The Cyclones out-hit the Golden Rams thirteen to three, including two doubles, two triples, and two home runs. They now have a 28-6 season record. Josh Kingery started on the mound, and he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, four runs, three walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. C. Lyman threw one inning to close it out; he gave up one hit and a walk.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Jaxon Barker, who went 1-3 with a grand slam for four RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Carter Gmahl went 4-4 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Ben Rothstein went 2-4 with a triple for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Easton Peters went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 1-2 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored two runs. JT Tirado went 10-2 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Luke Bieniek went 1-3, and he scored two runs. Luke Illies went 1-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Carson McCain was credited with an RBI; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Andrew Pieh. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. I. Kawlewski threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up five hits, seven runs, one walk, and had a strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Brett Leabch, who went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Collin Tollefson was credited with an RBI, and C. Shaver went 1-2. Caden Johnson went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Cole Swift had a walk, and he scored a run, and L. Michelson had a walk.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 12 MINNESOTA STATE SPARTANS 0

The Warriors out-hit the Spartans nine to zero. Joe Liebl threw seven innings to earn the win; he issued just one walk.

The Warriors' offense was led by Dan Patzer, who went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Luke Kester went 3-4 with three RBIs and a walk, and Luke Jeseritz had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and a stolen base. Blake Morris went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. Elliot Domagala went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Joe Liebl went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Nolan Eischens went 1-2 with a double, three walks, and he scored three runs. Swenson was hit by a pitch, and Dylan Kluis had a walk.

The Spartans' starting pitcher was Drew Overby. He threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, threw walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. T. Burke threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, four runs, and four walks, and Bradley Boss threw 1/3 of an inning, and Brody Bose had a walk.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 10 MINNESOTA STATE SPARTANS 4

The Warriors out-hit the Spartans thirteen to seven, including two home runs, two triples, and two doubles. The starting pitcher was Lamppa; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts, and No. 16 closed it out!

The Warriors' offense was led by Blake Morris, who went 4-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Luke Jeseritz went 2-3 with a home run and a triple for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Joe Liebl went 2-5 with a double for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Dan Patzer went 3-4 with a triple for an RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored two runs. Luke Kester went 1-4, and he scored a run. Nelson was credited with an RBI, and Dylan Kluis had a walk, a stolen base, and scored a run. Luke Kester went 1-4, and he scored a run. No. 28 was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk, and Nolan Eischens had a walk.

ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 1 JAMESTOWN JIMMIES 0

The Huskies were out-hit by the Jimmies, five to three. They got a very good pitcher performance by Kahler Key. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Wyatt Tweet, who went 1-2 with a walk, and Max Robinson went 1-2. Austin Baumhover went 1-3, and Wilmis Castro scored a run. The Jimmies' starting pitcher was Payton Hochhalter. He threw seven innings, gave up three singles, one run, one walk, and recorded five strikeouts. Jett Nelson went 1-2 with a double, and Ben Swennumson went 2-3. Dallas Cummins went 1-3, Melvin Maldonado went 1-1, and Mathew Morin had a walk.

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES 4 ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 3

The Jimmies out-hit the Huskies nine to eight; their starting pitcher threw a complete game to earn the win. Isaac Hanson threw nine innings; he gave up eight hits, three runs, and recorded seven strikeouts.

The Jimmies' offense was led by Ben Patton, who went 1-3 for two RBIs, and Ben Swennumson went 2-4 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Mathew Morin went 1-3 with a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Jett Nelson went 2-3 with two walks, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Grant Chapman and R. Logsdon both went 1-4, and Trayson Kostial went 1-4, and he scored a run. The Huskies' starting pitcher was Connor Larson. He threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts, and Parker Lewin threw two innings, he gave up one hit.

The Huskies' offense was led by Liam Moreno, who went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and John Pribula went 2-4 with a double. Wilmis Castro went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Austin Baumhover went 1-4 and scored a run. Wyatt Tweet was credited for an RBI, Hayden Frank went 1-4, and he scored a run, and Ryan Cahoon went 1-3.

(SATURDAY APRIL 25th)

ST. JOHN JOHNNIES 7 AUGSBURG AUGGIES 3

The Johnnies out-hit the Auggies eight to six, including a pair of doubles. Matthew Magnuson started on the mound for the Johnnies. He threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three runs, three walks, four hits, and had a strikeout. Vinny Shleper threw two innings to earn the save; he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Mason McCurdy, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored one run. Owen Amrhein went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Brendon Hemr went 2-4 for an RBI, and Will Koeppen went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, a sacrifice bunt, and he scored a run. Alex Matchey was credited with an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, had a walk, a stolen base, and scored a run. Reed Marquardt went 1-4 for an RBI, and Justin Brooks went 1-4 for an RBI. Will Wareham had a walk, Dawson Franke had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Riley Schwellenbach was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Zach Helfmann was hit by a pitch.

The Auggies' starting pitcher was Austin Lane. He threw a complete game, giving up eight hits, seven runs, four walks, and recording six strikeouts.

The Auggies' offense was led by Andrew Vela, who went 2-4 for an RBI, and Jorda Sworavong had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Jack Hubert and Aaron Jones both went 1-3. Drew Jenkins went 1-3 with a walk, Stuart Hellie went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run, Harrison Boughlon was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and Ethan Hathaway scored a run.

ST. JOHNS JOHNNIES 14 AUGSBURG AUGGIES 0

The Johnnies out-hit the Auggies fifteen to three, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher was D. Bloom, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts. E. Fleck threw one inning; he gave up a walk.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Justin Brook, who went 2-3 for four RBIs, a stolen base, and scored a run. Reed Marquardt went 1-4 with two RBIs and a walk, and Mason McCurdy went 3-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored three runs. Will Wareham went 1-3 for an RBI, and Owen Amrhein was credited with an RBI. Mason DuRose went 1-1 for an RBI, and Will Koeppen went 3-5, and he scored two runs. Sam Garry went 1-1 with a double, and he scored a run; Riley Schwellenbach went 1-3, and he scored a run. Brendan Hemr went 1-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Alex Matchey went 1-1 with four walks, and he scored three runs. Kyle Boutwell had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Auggies starting pitcher, M. Weiss, threw one inning; he gave up eight hits, nine runs, one walk, and he had a strikeout. W. Albee threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, and two walks. W. Haverly threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks, and had three strikeouts. N. Readmo threw three 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Andrew Vela, who went 1-1 with two walks, Drew Jenkins went 1-3, Jack Hubert went 1-2 with a walk, and Stuart Hellie had a walk.

DCTC BLUE KNIGHTS 8 ST. JOHN’S JOHNNIES 7

The Blue Knights out-hit the Johnnies, fourteen to nine, including six doubles. Noah Sundquist threw three innings; he gave up three hits, five runs, five walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Max Thorson threw four innings; he gave up five hits, one run, and recorded two strikeouts. Bryce Hipp threw three innings; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Blue Knights' offense was led by Dylan Larson, who went 2-6 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Evan Nelson went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Jacob Cisewski went 3-4 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run, and James Hanson went 2-5 with a double and a walk. Jack Seleski went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Cooper DeSutter went 1-3 for an RBI, two walks, and he scored three runs. Tyler Prom went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a pair of walks. Nick Brandt went 1-5, and he scored two runs. Brody Stoeklen went 1-5 with a double, and he scored a run.

Johnnies' starting pitcher was Spencer Yeamen. He threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Joe Larson threw six hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Joe Hess threw one inning; he gave up one hit, two runs, and one walk.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Kyle Boutwell, who went 3-3 for an RBI, two walks, and scored two runs. Mason DuRose went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Dawson Franke was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run. Joe Hess had a walk, he was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run, and Hunter Hoen went 2-3. Grayson Fuchs went 1-4 with a walk, and Eli Charley went 1-2, and he scored a run.

DCTC BLUE KNIGHTS 8 ST. JOHN’S JOHNNIES 4

The Blue Knights were out-hit by the Johnnies, eight to seven; they did collect two home runs and a triple. The starting pitcher was K. Sheahan, who threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Alex Kirchhoff threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Seelhamer threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he had a pair of strikeouts. Keaton Lingenfeller threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Blue Knights' offense was led by Dakota Kruse, who went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Isaac Phoehlman went 2-4 with a home run and a triple for four RBIs, and he scored a run. Luke Baginski went 1-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a pair of runs. Teddy Heller went 1-1 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Caiden Belisle went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Johnnies' starting pitcher was Quentin Mendoza. He threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Cooper Shramski threw one inning; he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Brock Holthaus, who went 2-4 for an RBI, with a stolen base, and Joe Hess went 2-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Will Wareham went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Joe Larson went 1-4 for an RBI. Kyle Boutwell went 1-4, and Dawson Franke went 1-3 with a stolen base. Grayson Fuchs had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Mason DuRose had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run.

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