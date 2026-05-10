COLLEGE ROUND UP - MAY 9TH SATURDAY

(NJCAA NJCAA XIII TOURNAMENT)

STCC CYCLONES 3 RIVERLAND BLUE DEVILS 1

The Cyclones out-hit the Blue Devils eleven to six; their starting pitcher was Clay

Faber threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run,

two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Anderson threw one inning; he

gave up a hit. Ben Rothstein threw 2/3 innings, and Nik Nordeen threw 1/3 innings to

close it out.

The Cyclones offense was led by Carter Gmahl, who went 2-5 for an RBI and

scored two runs, and Josh Kingery went 2-3 for an RBI, and he had two walks.

Easton Peters went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 2-3, he

was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. J. T. Tirado went 1-4 with a walk and a

stolen base, and Jaxon Barker had a walk.

The Blue Devils' starting pitcher was Khalil Fernandez. He threw nine innings, he

gave up eleven hits, three runs, four walks, and one strikeout. Their offense was

led by John Mora, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and No. 7 went 2-3, and

he scored a run. Carson Gehrig went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Ethan Mott

had a walk.

ITASCA VIKINGS 15 NDSCS WILDCATS 6

The Vikings out-hit the Wildcats sixteen to seven, including a double and eight

players earning RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Will Waddel, who threw five innings. He gave up four hits, six runs, six walks, and recorded three strikeouts. David

Heimon threw one inning; he gave up a walk and had a strikeout.

The offense was led by Kolton Bonneville, who went 2-5 for three RBIs, and he

scored two runs. Hudson Helemius went 4-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run

. Dierks Opatz went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Cooper Brown went

2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored three runs, and Thomas Vekich went

2-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored three runs. Caleb Gunderson

went 2-5 for three RBIs, and he scored two runs, and Cooper Flaig went 1-4 for

two RBIs and a walk. Kadyn Mork went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run and

Shawn Schmitz went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run.

The Wildcats starting pitcher was Carter Maasjo. He threw two innings, he gave

up six hits and seven runs. Owen Hoyme threw three innings; he gave up two hits,

three runs, one walk, and recorded three strikeouts. Rylan Stepien threw 2/3

In one inning, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded a

strikeout.

The Wildcats' offense was led by Max Helen, who went 1-2 with a home run for four

RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored a pair of runs. Colby Jorg went 1-5 for an RBI,

and he scored a run. Dylan Keimig went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk.

Skyler Bladow went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Bryce Nelson went 1-3 with a

walk, and Carter Maasjo went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Daxtyn Brown

had a walk and he scored a run, Stanley Belaskis was hit twice by a pitch, he had

a stolen base and he scored a run, and Braxton Ehnert was hit by a pitch, and he

had a walk.

ALEXANDRIA CC LEGENDS 5 CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 2

The Legends out-hit the Wood Ducks six to four, including a home run and a

double. The starting pitcher for the Legends was Jack Lundquist. He threw six

innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks, and he

recorded ten strikeouts. Hudson Stein threw one inning; he recorded a strikeout,

and Alex Blume threw two innings to close it out; he issued two walks and

recorded four strikeouts.

The Legends' offense was led by Jonah DeJong, who went 4-4 with a home run and

a double for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Alex Blume was credited for a

RBI, he had a walk and had a stolen base, and Bennett Hylla was credited for a

RBI and he had a walk. Matt Bryant went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run and

Ethan Mueller went 1-3, and he had a stolen base. Sam Ovsak had a walk, Kobe

Snyder was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Wood Ducks' starting pitcher was DaShaun Robinson. He threw five innings,

he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Park

Johnson threw three innings; he gave up three hits, four runs, and issued three

walks.

The Wood Ducks' offense was led by Jack Erickson, who went 2-4 with a double

and an RBI; he had a walk and a stolen base. Connor Larsen went 1-3 with a home run

for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and Lawson Ness went 1-3 with a walk and a

stolen base. Ty Escobedo was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base, John

Teigland and Coby Brownlee both had a walk.

CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 11 ITASCA VIKINGS 10 (14 Innings)

The Wood Ducks out-hit the Vikings fourteen to twelve, including a home run, a

double, and a sacrifice fly. The Wood Ducks' starting pitcher was Gavin Goehner. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks, and

recorded eight strikeouts. Ashton Blonberg threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up two

hits, four runs, three walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Bailey Kasprovoicz

threw four innings. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four

strikeouts to earn the win!

The Wood Ducks' offense was led by Ty Escobedo, who went 2-7 for two RBIs and

Connor Larson went 3-4 with a home run for one RBI, and he had a walk. Larson

Ness went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs; he was hit by a

pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Ayden Jensen went 3-5 for a RBI, he

had two walks and scored two runs. Cody Stern was credited with an RBI, and he

had two walks. Cody Brewlee was credited with two RBIs, he was hit by a

pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Ryan Jeffrey went 1-5 with two walks,

and he scored three runs. John Teigland went 3-7, and he scored a run.

The Vikings' starting pitcher was Caleb Gunderson. He threw seven innings, he

gave up nine hits, five runs, five walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cooper

Brown threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks, and

recorded one strikeout. Kadyn Mork threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits,

two runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Vikings offense was led by Thomas Vekich, who went 3-6 with a home run and

a double, for two RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored three runs.

Cooper Flaig went 3-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored

three runs. Cooper Brown went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Dierkes

Opatz went 1-5 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Harju went 2-5 with two

walks, and Kadyn Mork went 1-5 with two walks, and he scored three runs. Killing

Bonneville went 1-7 with a double, and he scored a run.

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