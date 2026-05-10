Home Runs And Big Hits Highlight NJCAA Tournament Excitement
COLLEGE ROUND UP - MAY 9TH SATURDAY
(NJCAA NJCAA XIII TOURNAMENT)
STCC CYCLONES 3 RIVERLAND BLUE DEVILS 1
The Cyclones out-hit the Blue Devils eleven to six; their starting pitcher was Clay
Faber threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run,
two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Anderson threw one inning; he
gave up a hit. Ben Rothstein threw 2/3 innings, and Nik Nordeen threw 1/3 innings to
close it out.
The Cyclones offense was led by Carter Gmahl, who went 2-5 for an RBI and
scored two runs, and Josh Kingery went 2-3 for an RBI, and he had two walks.
Easton Peters went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 2-3, he
was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. J. T. Tirado went 1-4 with a walk and a
stolen base, and Jaxon Barker had a walk.
The Blue Devils' starting pitcher was Khalil Fernandez. He threw nine innings, he
gave up eleven hits, three runs, four walks, and one strikeout. Their offense was
led by John Mora, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and No. 7 went 2-3, and
he scored a run. Carson Gehrig went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Ethan Mott
had a walk.
ITASCA VIKINGS 15 NDSCS WILDCATS 6
The Vikings out-hit the Wildcats sixteen to seven, including a double and eight
players earning RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Will Waddel, who threw five innings. He gave up four hits, six runs, six walks, and recorded three strikeouts. David
Heimon threw one inning; he gave up a walk and had a strikeout.
The offense was led by Kolton Bonneville, who went 2-5 for three RBIs, and he
scored two runs. Hudson Helemius went 4-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run
. Dierks Opatz went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Cooper Brown went
2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored three runs, and Thomas Vekich went
2-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored three runs. Caleb Gunderson
went 2-5 for three RBIs, and he scored two runs, and Cooper Flaig went 1-4 for
two RBIs and a walk. Kadyn Mork went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run and
Shawn Schmitz went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run.
The Wildcats starting pitcher was Carter Maasjo. He threw two innings, he gave
up six hits and seven runs. Owen Hoyme threw three innings; he gave up two hits,
three runs, one walk, and recorded three strikeouts. Rylan Stepien threw 2/3
In one inning, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded a
strikeout.
The Wildcats' offense was led by Max Helen, who went 1-2 with a home run for four
RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored a pair of runs. Colby Jorg went 1-5 for an RBI,
and he scored a run. Dylan Keimig went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk.
Skyler Bladow went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Bryce Nelson went 1-3 with a
walk, and Carter Maasjo went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Daxtyn Brown
had a walk and he scored a run, Stanley Belaskis was hit twice by a pitch, he had
a stolen base and he scored a run, and Braxton Ehnert was hit by a pitch, and he
had a walk.
ALEXANDRIA CC LEGENDS 5 CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 2
The Legends out-hit the Wood Ducks six to four, including a home run and a
double. The starting pitcher for the Legends was Jack Lundquist. He threw six
innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks, and he
recorded ten strikeouts. Hudson Stein threw one inning; he recorded a strikeout,
and Alex Blume threw two innings to close it out; he issued two walks and
recorded four strikeouts.
The Legends' offense was led by Jonah DeJong, who went 4-4 with a home run and
a double for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Alex Blume was credited for a
RBI, he had a walk and had a stolen base, and Bennett Hylla was credited for a
RBI and he had a walk. Matt Bryant went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run and
Ethan Mueller went 1-3, and he had a stolen base. Sam Ovsak had a walk, Kobe
Snyder was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.
The Wood Ducks' starting pitcher was DaShaun Robinson. He threw five innings,
he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Park
Johnson threw three innings; he gave up three hits, four runs, and issued three
walks.
The Wood Ducks' offense was led by Jack Erickson, who went 2-4 with a double
and an RBI; he had a walk and a stolen base. Connor Larsen went 1-3 with a home run
for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and Lawson Ness went 1-3 with a walk and a
stolen base. Ty Escobedo was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base, John
Teigland and Coby Brownlee both had a walk.
CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 11 ITASCA VIKINGS 10 (14 Innings)
The Wood Ducks out-hit the Vikings fourteen to twelve, including a home run, a
double, and a sacrifice fly. The Wood Ducks' starting pitcher was Gavin Goehner. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks, and
recorded eight strikeouts. Ashton Blonberg threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up two
hits, four runs, three walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Bailey Kasprovoicz
threw four innings. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four
strikeouts to earn the win!
The Wood Ducks' offense was led by Ty Escobedo, who went 2-7 for two RBIs and
Connor Larson went 3-4 with a home run for one RBI, and he had a walk. Larson
Ness went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs; he was hit by a
pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Ayden Jensen went 3-5 for a RBI, he
had two walks and scored two runs. Cody Stern was credited with an RBI, and he
had two walks. Cody Brewlee was credited with two RBIs, he was hit by a
pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Ryan Jeffrey went 1-5 with two walks,
and he scored three runs. John Teigland went 3-7, and he scored a run.
The Vikings' starting pitcher was Caleb Gunderson. He threw seven innings, he
gave up nine hits, five runs, five walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cooper
Brown threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks, and
recorded one strikeout. Kadyn Mork threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits,
two runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Vikings offense was led by Thomas Vekich, who went 3-6 with a home run and
a double, for two RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored three runs.
Cooper Flaig went 3-5 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored
three runs. Cooper Brown went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Dierkes
Opatz went 1-5 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Harju went 2-5 with two
walks, and Kadyn Mork went 1-5 with two walks, and he scored three runs. Killing
Bonneville went 1-7 with a double, and he scored a run.
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