SUNDAY APRIL 26th

ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 18 JAMESTOWN JIMMIES 7

The Huskies out-hit the Jimmies twenty to twelve, including three home runs and

two doubles. The Huskies' starting pitcher was Eamonn Mulhern. He threw two

innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Seth

Luther threw four innings; he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and

recorded five strikeouts. Bryce Brassfield threw one inning; he gave up a hit, and

he had one strikeout. C. Doolittle threw one inning; he gave up two hits, and

he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Eric Bello, who went 3-5 with a home run for five

RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Wyatt Tweet went 4-5 with a

double for three RBIs, and he scored a pair of runs. Max Robinson went 3-5 with a

home run for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Austin Baumhover went 2-4

with a double for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Wilmis Castro went 3-6

with a home run for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Liam Moreno went 3-5 for

a RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Hayden Frank went 1-5 with a walk, and

he scored two runs. Josh McGuin went 1-1 with two walks, and he scored a run

Ryan Cahoon had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Jimmies' starting pitcher was Elias Harris. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up

five hits, five runs, two walks, and he had two strikeouts. Grayson Sargent threw

one inning; he gave up four hits, three runs, and had a strikeout. Eight others

gave up eleven hits, ten runs, five walks, and they had six strikeouts.

The Jimmies' offense was led by Matt Morin, who went 3-5 with a home run for two runs

RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jett Nelson went 3-4 with two home

runs for three RBIs, and he scored three runs. Ben Swemmuson went 3-4 for a

RBI and J. Thomas went 1-1 with a double. Reese Logsdon went 1-2 with a

double, a walk, and he scored a run. Ben Patton went 1-4, and Grant Chapman

scored a run.

STCC CYCLONES 10 ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 5

The Cyclones out-hit the Golden Rams seven to five, including two doubles and a

home run, and they took advantage of seven walks. Clay Faber started on the

mound for the Cyclones. He threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four

hits, one run, three walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threwIn

1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit, four runs, and a walk, and Ethan Knutson threw

2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up a walk.

The Cyclones offense was led by Luke Bieniek, who went 2-3 with a home run for

two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Easton Peters went 2-3

with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Jaxon Barker went 1-2 for a

RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Josh Kingery went 1-5 for an RBI, and he

scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 1-4 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a

run, and Carter Gmahl went 1-3 with a double, two walks, three stolen bases, and

he scored two runs. Luke Illies had a stolen base, and he scored a run and

Trenton Thoolin was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Brett Leabch. He threw four innings, he

gave up four hits, six runs, three runs, and he had a pair of strikeouts. Matt

Baumann threw two innings; he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks, and he

had a pair of strikeouts. Charles Breyer threw one inning; he gave up a hit, one

run, one walk, and he had a pair of strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Camden Everhart, who went 2-3 with a home

run for three RBIs and a walk, and Roman Perez went 1-4. Brett Leabch went 1-3

With a walk, he scored a run, and Collin Tollefson went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly

for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Carson Shaver and Jack Teachworth both had

a walk, Isiah Mead had a walk, and Cole Swift and Caden John Swanson both

scored a run.

STCC CYCLONES 9 ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 5

The Cyclones out-hit the Golden Rams thirteen to four, including three doubles, a

triple, and a sacrifice fly; they are 30-6 on the season thus far. The Cyclones

starting pitcher was Nik Nordeen. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits,

one run, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win. Luke Illies

threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, four runs, two walks, and had a

strikeout. Leo Duske threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up a walk, and Ben Rothstein

threw one inning to close it out.

The Cyclones offense was led by Trenton Throolin, who went 2-4 with a double for four

RBIs and he scored a run, and Ben Rothstein went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and

he scored a run, and Carson McCain went 1-1 with a double for an RBI. Jaxon

Barker went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Luke Bieniek went 3-3 with a triple for a

RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Easton Peters had a walk, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-4, and he scored a run; Carson Purdey went 1-1, and he scored a run. Carter Gmahl had a walk and a stolen base, Roman Perez was hit by a pitch, JT Tirado had a walk, and Connor Morrison had a walk.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Preston Thielkke, who threw 4 2/3 innings,

He gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks, and recorded five strikeouts.

Carson Shaver threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, and he had a

pair of strikeouts, and Gabe Smith threw one inning; he gave up a hit, one walk

and he had one strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Collin Tollefson, who went 1-3 for an RBI and a

walk, and Caden Johnson went 1-4 for an RBI. Cole Swift went 1-3, he was hit by a

pitch, and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch was hit by a pitch, and he scored

a run. Isaiah Mead went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run and Camden

Everhart, Will Ambrose, and Pat Simmons all had a walk.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 9 MINNESOTA STATE SPARTANS 1

The Warriors out-hit the Spartans nine to eight, including a home run. B. Ficum

threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, and

recorded eight strikeouts.

The Warriors' offense was led by Nolan Eischens, who went 1-4 with a home run for

two RBIs, and E. Zimmer went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Elliot

Domagala went 1-4 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Joe Liebl

went 1-3 for an RBI and a walk. Luke Jeseritz went 2-3 for an RBI, and Dan Pitzer

went 1-2 with two walks, one stolen base, and he scored two runs. Blake Morris

went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Wyatt Swenson went 1-3

and he scored a run, and Luke Kester scored a run.

The Spartans' starting pitcher was Ero Lamppa. He threw four innings, he gave

up six hits, six runs, and two walks. Jacob Hanson threw two innings; he gave up

three hits, three runs, and one walk.

The Spartans' offense was led by Brody Bose, who went 3-3, and Caron Bussell went

2-4. John Dent went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, Halen Jonas went 1-3 with a

double and scored a run, and Keaton Dickie went 1-4.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 3 MINNESOTA STATE SPARTANS 2

The Warriors out-hit the Spartans five to four; the starting pitcher was Dylan

Kluis, he threw five 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs,

two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Nolan Eischens threw one inning; to

close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors' offense was led by Landon Baumbulas, who went 1-2 for an RBI and

was hit by a pitch, and Wyatt Swenson went 1-2 for an RBI. Joe Liebl went 2-4 for a

RBI and Elliot Domagala went -13 for a RBI. Nolan Eischens was hit twice by a

pitch, had a stolen base, and scored a run. Dan Pitzer had two walks, and Luke

Kester had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Spartans' starting pitcher was John Dent. He threw six innings, he gave up

four hits, two runs, two walks, and he had a pair of strikeouts. L. Hammer threw

one inning; he gave up one hit and two walks.

The Spartans' offense was led by Halen Jonas, who went 2-3 and scored a run, and

Carson Bussel went 2-2 with a walk. Jakob Hansen had a walk, and he was

credited for an RBI. John Dent was credited with an RBI, Keaton Dickie was hit

by a pitch, and he scored a run.

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SATURDAY/SUNDAY COLLEGE BALL

ALEX TECH LEGENDS 13 CLC RAIDERS 0

The Legends out-hit the Raiders twelve to two, including a home run and three doubles. Jack Lundquist started on the mound, and he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. A. Olson threw one inning to close it out; he gave up a walk and recorded two strikeouts.

The Legends' offense was led by Jonah DeJong, who went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Kobe Snyder went 2-2 with two doubles for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored three runs. Sam Ovsak went 2-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Gabriel Cabrera went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Ethan Mueller went 2-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Alex Blane had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Colby Hanson went 2-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla went 1-3, and he scored a run; Cayden Behrmann had a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Raiders' starting pitcher was Nathan Friebe. He threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, thirteen runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Alex Thoma, who went 1-2 with a double; Joaquin Maggie went 1-2, and Connor Ausland had a walk.

ALEX TECH LEGENDS 14 CLC RAIDERS 1

The Legends out-hit the Raiders fourteen to five, including a pair of doubles. Matthew Bryant started on the mound. He threw three innings, gave up five hits and one run, and recorded two strikeouts. Alex Blum threw two innings; he gave up a walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Caden Evers, who went 2-3 for three RBIs, a walk, and scored three runs. Ethan Mueller went 3-3 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored three runs. Sam Ovsak went 2-3 with two doubles for

two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Maguire Grant went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Kobe Snyder and Jonah DeJong both went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and both scored two runs. Colby Hanson went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, Bennett Hylla went 1-4 for an RBI, and Parker Schulz had three walks, and he scored a run.

The Raiders' starting pitcher was Zavier Smith. He threw two innings, he gave up eleven hits, thirteen runs, and he issued six walks. Marshall Kalm threw three innings; he gave up a hit, one run, two walks, and had a pair of strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Anthony Mucheli, who went 2-3 with a double and scored a run, and Alex Thoma went 1-2 for an RBI. Joaquin Magee went 1-2 with a stolen base and a walk, and James Essery went 1-2.

ALEX TECH LEGENDS 10 CLC RAIDERS 4

The Legends out-hit the Raiders thirteen to seven, including two home runs and three doubles. Easton Groce threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Parker Schultz threw one inning; he gave up a hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Legends' offense was led by Bennett Hylla, who went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs and a walk. Alex Blume went 3-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jonah DeJong went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and Kobe Snyder went 2-4, and he scored two runs. Cayden Behrmann went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Colby Hanson went 1-4 for an RBI, and Sam Ovsak went 1-4 with a stolen base. Caden Evers went 1-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Ethan Mueller went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Raiders' starting pitcher was Fidele Akakpo. He threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Asher Boyle, who went 1-4 with a grand slam for four RBIs. Anthony Michell went 1-4 with a double, and Ethan Guck went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Alex Thoma went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Joaquin Magee had a walk. Connor Ausland went 1-2 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Zavier Smith went 1-3, and Kadin Bellinger had a walk.

ALEX TECH LEGENDS 22 CLC RAIDERS 0

The Legends out-hit the Raiders eighteen to one, including five doubles, two triples, and a pair of home runs. Gavyn Hayden started on the mound for the Legends. He threw four innings, he gave up three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Parker Schultz threw one inning; he gave up a hit and one walk.

The Legends offense was led by Ethan Mueller, who went 3-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, and Cayden Behrmann went 2-3 with a double for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Alex Blume went 1-2 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Isaiah Bramer went 1-2 with a home run for an RBI. Jonah DeJong went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored three runs. Sam Ovsak went 3-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored three runs, and Colby Hanson went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Kobe Snyder went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Shea Koster was credited with an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Matt Bryant went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Gabriel Cabrera went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. James Halverson went 1-1 with a home run for an RBI, and Carson Schmaltz had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Raiders' starting pitcher was Nate Salinger. He threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, and one walk. Tim Marcus threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up nine hits, fourteen runs, and four walks. Scott Lewis threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up one hit, one walk, and had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Joaquin Magee, who went 1-3; Alex Thoma, Connor Ausland, Kadin Bellinger, and James Essery all had a walk.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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