Home Runs And Pitching Steals The Show In College Baseball
COLLEGE ROUNDUP - FRIDAY, MAY 1ST
ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 11 MN. STATE SPARTANS 2
The Golden Rams out-hit the Spartans eight to five, including three doubles and
two home runs, and they took advantage of nine walks. Preston Thielen started
on the mound, and he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two
runs, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Gabe Smith closed it out with
one inning of relief; he recorded one strikeout.
The Golden Rams offense was led by Tollefson, who went 1-3 with a home run and
a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and a stolen base. Will Ambrose went 2-3 with a home
run and a double for four RBIs, a walk, and he scored three runs. Caden Johnson
went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Isaiah Mead went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Evan Krogen was hit by a pitch, had two walks, and
scored two runs. Camden Everhart had two walks, one stolen base, and he
scored two runs, and Roman Perez went 1-4 and scored a run. Cole Swift went
1-3 with two walks and he scored two runs, and Brett Leabch had two walks, and
he scored a run.
The Spartans' starting pitcher was Drew Overby. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave
up six hits, ten runs, seven walks, and he had a strikeout. Jakob Hansen threw 2-
2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and recorded three
strikeouts.
The Spartans' offense was led by Pete O’Kimase, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Keaton Dickie went 1-4 with a double. Halen Jonas went 1-3 with a double,
Hunter Cliff was hit by a pitch, and Jakob Hanson had a walk, and he scored a
run. Ero Lamppa and Brody Bose both went 1-3.
ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 16 MN. STATE SPARTANS 9
The Golden Rams and the Spartans both had ten hits, including two home runs,
four doubles, and a sacrifice fly. Isaac Kowlewski threw five innings to earn the
win. He gave up five hits, six runs, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts.
Gabe Smith threw two innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks, and he
recorded one strikeout.
The Golden Rams offense was led by Will Ambrose, who went 2-3 with a home run and
a double for four RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Collin Tollefson
went 1-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, and Isiah Mead
went 1-4 with a double for a RBI. Caden Johnson went 2-5 with a double for two
RBIs and he scored a run, and Roman Perez went 1-4 with a double, and he
scored a run. Cole Swift went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, and he
scored two runs. Brett Leabch had two walks, and he scored a run, Camden
Everhart was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, two walks, and scored two runs.
E. Krogen was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, and he scored two runs, and
Antonio Rivera was hit by a pitch.
The Spartans' starting pitcher was Kamryn Rippy. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave
up five hits, eight runs, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. L. Hammer
threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded
three strikeouts.
The Spartans' offense was led by Hunter Cliff, who went 1-4 with a double for two
RBIs and Halen Jonas went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Keaton Dickie
went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Carson Bussell went 1-3 for an RBI, a stolen
base, and he scored a run. Pete O’Kimase went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, he
was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run, and Brady Bose went 1-3 for a
RBI. Sam Rowle went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Jakob Hansen was
hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Ero Lamppa
went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he had three walks.
ST. MARYS MARAUDERS 3 SCSU HUSKIES 1
The Marauders out-hit the Huskies nine to five. Aiden Johnson threw six
innings; he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.
Ryan Chamberlan threw three innings; he gave up two hits, one walk, and
recorded two strikeouts.
The Marauders' offense was led by Luke Rhee, who went 2-3 for two RBIs and
Andrew Linn went 3-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Marcus Butts went 1-3, he
was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Hank Griffin and Isaac Pegors both had a
walk. Bryce Leafgren went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Kieran Gaffery
went 1-4, and he scored a run. Mikey Ramirez went 1-4.
The Huskies' starting pitcher was Bryce Brassfield. He threw 7 13/ innings, he
gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Seth
Luther threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits and a run. Parker Lewin threw
1/3 of an inning, he issued three runs, and Grant Marshall threw 2/3 of an inning.
ST. MARYS MARAUDERS 8 SCSU HUSKIES 1
The Marauders out-hit the Huskies ten to four, including two doubles and a home
run. Lucas Burgum was the Marauders' starting pitcher; he threw five innings to
earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded three
strikeouts.
The Marauders offense was led by Isaac Pegors, who went 2-3 with a home run for
three RBIs, and Bryce Leafgen went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk, and he
scored two runs. Cru Walker went 1-4 with two RBIs, and Kieran Gaffney went 1-3
with two RBIs. Hank Griffin went 2-3 with a double, a walk, and he scored two
runs, and Kalen Haney went 1-3, and he scored a run. Marcus Butts went 1-3 with
a walk, and he scored a run, and Mike Ramirez scored a run.
The Huskies' starting pitcher was Kahler Key. He threw six innings, and he gave up
ten hits, eight runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts, and Seth Luther
threw one inning.
The Huskies' offense was led by. Liam Moreno went 2-3 with a double and Wyatt
Tweet was credited with an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Eric Bello and Joh
Pribula both went 1-3, Max Robinson had a walk, and he scored a run, and Austin
Baumhover had walked.
STCC CYCLONES 13 ALEX TC LEGENDS 4
The Cyclones out-hit the LeGends eleven to nine, including a home run and a
double, and they took advantage of six walks. Josh Kingery started on the
mound for the Cyclones. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up
nine singles, four runs, and he recorded ten strikeouts.
The Cyclones' offense was led by JT Tirado, who went 2-3 with a home run for five
RBIs and a walk. Luke Illies went 1-3 for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored two
runs, and Ben Rothstein went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Carson
McCain went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Jaxon
Barker went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-3, for a
RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Easton
Peters had a walk, and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 1-2 with two walks,
and he scored two runs. Carter Gmahl went 1-5, and he scored a run.
The LeGends starting pitcher was Ethan Miller. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave
up seven hits, ten runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Caden
Willmsen threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks, and he
recorded seven strikeouts.
The LeGends offense was led by Matt Bryant, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and he
scored a run, and Gabe Cabrera had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Sam Ovsak went
3-4 with two stolen bases, and he scored two runs, and Kabe Snyder went 1-4, and
he scored a run. Jonah DeJong went 2-4 with a stolen base, and Caden Evers
went 1-3.
ALEX TC LEGENDS 15 STCC CYCLONES 3
The LeGends out-hit the Cyclones ten to five, including four doubles and two
sacrifice flies. De Shawn Robinson started on the mound for the LeGends. He
threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, five walks,
and recorded five strikeouts. Gavyn Hayden threw two innings to close it out.
He issued three walks, and he had a strikeout.
The LeGends offense was led by Matt Bryant, who went 2-3 with a double for two
RBIs, a walk, and he scored one run, and Jonah DeJong went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk,
and he scored two runs. Colby Hanson went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, he
was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored two runs, and Parker Schultz went 1-1
for an RBI. Sam Ovsak went 2-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI. He had
one walk, a stolen base, and he scored three runs, and Ben Hylla had a sacrifice
fly for an RBI, three walks, and he scored two runs. Kobe Snyder went 2-4 with a
double for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored two runs
Alex Blume was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. Gabe Cabrera went 2-3
for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and he scored a run, and Ethan
Mueller was hit by a pitch, he was credited with an RBI, he had one walk, and he
scored two runs.
The Cyclones starting pitcher was Christian Garner. He threw four innings, he
gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Leo
Duske threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks, and had a
strikeout. Carson McCain threw one inning; he gave up two hits, three runs, and
two walks, and Chase Lyon threw one inning.
The Cyclones offense was led by Carter Gmahl, who went 1-2 for an RBI and two
walks, and Josh Kingery went 1-4 for an RBI. JT Tirado went 1-2 for an RBI. He was
hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored a run, and Luke Illies went 1-4, and
he scored a run. Jaxon Barker went 1-3, and Ben Rothstein had three walks, and
he scored a run. Luke Bieniek, Connor Morrisey, and Ethan Savage all had a
walk.
RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 10 CLC RAIDERS 0
The Warriors out-hit the Raiders ten to three, including a double and a sacrifice fly. Joe
Liebl threw five innings to earn the win; he gave up three hits, and he recorded nine
strikeouts.
The Warriors' offense was led by Davis Potzer, who went 1-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run; Nolan Eischens went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored three runs. Karl Nelson went 2-3 with two RBIs, and he scored a run. Joe Liebl went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Blake Morris went 3-3 for an RBI, and Elliot Domagala went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Dylan Kluis went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Luke Kester had a walk, and he scored a run, and Luke Jeseritz had a walk.
The Raiders' offense was led by Alex Thoma, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and Ethan Guck went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Anthony Mitchell went 1-3, Isac Salinger had two walks, and Asher Boyle and Triston Wilson both had a walk.
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