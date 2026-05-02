COLLEGE ROUNDUP - FRIDAY, MAY 1ST

ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 11 MN. STATE SPARTANS 2

The Golden Rams out-hit the Spartans eight to five, including three doubles and

two home runs, and they took advantage of nine walks. Preston Thielen started

on the mound, and he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two

runs, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Gabe Smith closed it out with

one inning of relief; he recorded one strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Tollefson, who went 1-3 with a home run and

a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and a stolen base. Will Ambrose went 2-3 with a home

run and a double for four RBIs, a walk, and he scored three runs. Caden Johnson

went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Isaiah Mead went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Evan Krogen was hit by a pitch, had two walks, and

scored two runs. Camden Everhart had two walks, one stolen base, and he

scored two runs, and Roman Perez went 1-4 and scored a run. Cole Swift went

1-3 with two walks and he scored two runs, and Brett Leabch had two walks, and

he scored a run.

The Spartans' starting pitcher was Drew Overby. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave

up six hits, ten runs, seven walks, and he had a strikeout. Jakob Hansen threw 2-

2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and recorded three

strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense was led by Pete O’Kimase, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Keaton Dickie went 1-4 with a double. Halen Jonas went 1-3 with a double,

Hunter Cliff was hit by a pitch, and Jakob Hanson had a walk, and he scored a

run. Ero Lamppa and Brody Bose both went 1-3.

ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 16 MN. STATE SPARTANS 9

The Golden Rams and the Spartans both had ten hits, including two home runs,

four doubles, and a sacrifice fly. Isaac Kowlewski threw five innings to earn the

win. He gave up five hits, six runs, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

Gabe Smith threw two innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks, and he

recorded one strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Will Ambrose, who went 2-3 with a home run and

a double for four RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Collin Tollefson

went 1-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, and Isiah Mead

went 1-4 with a double for a RBI. Caden Johnson went 2-5 with a double for two

RBIs and he scored a run, and Roman Perez went 1-4 with a double, and he

scored a run. Cole Swift went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, and he

scored two runs. Brett Leabch had two walks, and he scored a run, Camden

Everhart was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, two walks, and scored two runs.

E. Krogen was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, and he scored two runs, and

Antonio Rivera was hit by a pitch.

The Spartans' starting pitcher was Kamryn Rippy. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave

up five hits, eight runs, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. L. Hammer

threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded

three strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense was led by Hunter Cliff, who went 1-4 with a double for two

RBIs and Halen Jonas went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Keaton Dickie

went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Carson Bussell went 1-3 for an RBI, a stolen

base, and he scored a run. Pete O’Kimase went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, he

was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run, and Brady Bose went 1-3 for a

RBI. Sam Rowle went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Jakob Hansen was

hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Ero Lamppa

went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he had three walks.

ST. MARYS MARAUDERS 3 SCSU HUSKIES 1

The Marauders out-hit the Huskies nine to five. Aiden Johnson threw six

innings; he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

Ryan Chamberlan threw three innings; he gave up two hits, one walk, and

recorded two strikeouts.

The Marauders' offense was led by Luke Rhee, who went 2-3 for two RBIs and

Andrew Linn went 3-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Marcus Butts went 1-3, he

was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Hank Griffin and Isaac Pegors both had a

walk. Bryce Leafgren went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Kieran Gaffery

went 1-4, and he scored a run. Mikey Ramirez went 1-4.

The Huskies' starting pitcher was Bryce Brassfield. He threw 7 13/ innings, he

gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Seth

Luther threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits and a run. Parker Lewin threw

1/3 of an inning, he issued three runs, and Grant Marshall threw 2/3 of an inning.

ST. MARYS MARAUDERS 8 SCSU HUSKIES 1

The Marauders out-hit the Huskies ten to four, including two doubles and a home

run. Lucas Burgum was the Marauders' starting pitcher; he threw five innings to

earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Marauders offense was led by Isaac Pegors, who went 2-3 with a home run for

three RBIs, and Bryce Leafgen went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk, and he

scored two runs. Cru Walker went 1-4 with two RBIs, and Kieran Gaffney went 1-3

with two RBIs. Hank Griffin went 2-3 with a double, a walk, and he scored two

runs, and Kalen Haney went 1-3, and he scored a run. Marcus Butts went 1-3 with

a walk, and he scored a run, and Mike Ramirez scored a run.

The Huskies' starting pitcher was Kahler Key. He threw six innings, and he gave up

ten hits, eight runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts, and Seth Luther

threw one inning.

The Huskies' offense was led by. Liam Moreno went 2-3 with a double and Wyatt

Tweet was credited with an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Eric Bello and Joh

Pribula both went 1-3, Max Robinson had a walk, and he scored a run, and Austin

Baumhover had walked.

STCC CYCLONES 13 ALEX TC LEGENDS 4

The Cyclones out-hit the LeGends eleven to nine, including a home run and a

double, and they took advantage of six walks. Josh Kingery started on the

mound for the Cyclones. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up

nine singles, four runs, and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by JT Tirado, who went 2-3 with a home run for five

RBIs and a walk. Luke Illies went 1-3 for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored two

runs, and Ben Rothstein went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Carson

McCain went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Jaxon

Barker went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-3, for a

RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Easton

Peters had a walk, and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 1-2 with two walks,

and he scored two runs. Carter Gmahl went 1-5, and he scored a run.

The LeGends starting pitcher was Ethan Miller. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave

up seven hits, ten runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Caden

Willmsen threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks, and he

recorded seven strikeouts.

The LeGends offense was led by Matt Bryant, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and he

scored a run, and Gabe Cabrera had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Sam Ovsak went

3-4 with two stolen bases, and he scored two runs, and Kabe Snyder went 1-4, and

he scored a run. Jonah DeJong went 2-4 with a stolen base, and Caden Evers

went 1-3.

ALEX TC LEGENDS 15 STCC CYCLONES 3

The LeGends out-hit the Cyclones ten to five, including four doubles and two

sacrifice flies. De Shawn Robinson started on the mound for the LeGends. He

threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, five walks,

and recorded five strikeouts. Gavyn Hayden threw two innings to close it out.

He issued three walks, and he had a strikeout.

The LeGends offense was led by Matt Bryant, who went 2-3 with a double for two

RBIs, a walk, and he scored one run, and Jonah DeJong went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk,

and he scored two runs. Colby Hanson went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, he

was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored two runs, and Parker Schultz went 1-1

for an RBI. Sam Ovsak went 2-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI. He had

one walk, a stolen base, and he scored three runs, and Ben Hylla had a sacrifice

fly for an RBI, three walks, and he scored two runs. Kobe Snyder went 2-4 with a

double for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored two runs

Alex Blume was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base. Gabe Cabrera went 2-3

for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and he scored a run, and Ethan

Mueller was hit by a pitch, he was credited with an RBI, he had one walk, and he

scored two runs.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Christian Garner. He threw four innings, he

gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Leo

Duske threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks, and had a

strikeout. Carson McCain threw one inning; he gave up two hits, three runs, and

two walks, and Chase Lyon threw one inning.

The Cyclones offense was led by Carter Gmahl, who went 1-2 for an RBI and two

walks, and Josh Kingery went 1-4 for an RBI. JT Tirado went 1-2 for an RBI. He was

hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored a run, and Luke Illies went 1-4, and

he scored a run. Jaxon Barker went 1-3, and Ben Rothstein had three walks, and

he scored a run. Luke Bieniek, Connor Morrisey, and Ethan Savage all had a

walk.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 10 CLC RAIDERS 0

The Warriors out-hit the Raiders ten to three, including a double and a sacrifice fly. Joe

Liebl threw five innings to earn the win; he gave up three hits, and he recorded nine

strikeouts.

The Warriors' offense was led by Davis Potzer, who went 1-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run; Nolan Eischens went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored three runs. Karl Nelson went 2-3 with two RBIs, and he scored a run. Joe Liebl went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Blake Morris went 3-3 for an RBI, and Elliot Domagala went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Dylan Kluis went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Luke Kester had a walk, and he scored a run, and Luke Jeseritz had a walk.

The Raiders' offense was led by Alex Thoma, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and Ethan Guck went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Anthony Mitchell went 1-3, Isac Salinger had two walks, and Asher Boyle and Triston Wilson both had a walk.

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