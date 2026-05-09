COLLEGE ROUND UP - MAY 8th Friday

(NJCAA NJCAA XIII TOURNAMENT)

HIBBING CARDINALS 9 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 3

The Cardinals out-hit the Warriors eight to four, including two home runs, a triple,

and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Landon Wood, who threw 7 1/3 innings

to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, four walks, and he recorded

nine strikeouts. Jaciel Arocho threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out. He gave up one

hit, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cardinals' offense was led by Jaciel Arocho, who went 2-5 with two home runs for

five RBIs, had two walks, and scored three runs. Riley Nunn went 2-4 with a

double for an RBI. He had three stolen bases, and he scored a run. Yuma Koda

went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Rheghon Larson went

1-4 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run, and David Cano went 1-4 with a

double, a walk, one stolen base, and he scored a run. Takoto Yokokawa went 1-4

with a walk, he scored a run, and Ethan Amanda scored a run, and he had a

stolen base.

The Warriors' starting pitcher was Brennan Fictum. He threw six innings, he gave

up five hits, seven runs, four walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jase

Dirksen threw three innings; he gave up two runs, two walks, and recorded

four strikeouts.

The Warriors' offense was led by Joe Liebl, who went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Dylan Kluis went 1-3 with a walk. Luke Kester went 1-4 and

Luke Jeseritz went 1-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run.

Davis Patzer had a walk, a stolen base, and scored a run, and Blake Morris had

two walks.

NDSC of SCIENCE WILDCATS 19 RIVER RIVER VOYAGEURS 3

The Wildcats out-hit the Voyageurs sixteen to nine, including two home runs and

a triple. Their starting pitcher was Cale Diermier, who threw five innings to earn

the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, and recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Talley Belaskie, who went 3-4 with five RBIs, a walk, a stolen

base, and scored four runs. Carter Maazjo went 3-3 with a double for four RBIs,

and William Welke went 2-4 with a home run for four RBIs. Colby Jorg went 3-4

for four RBIs and he scored three runs, and Dylan Kermig went 3-3 with a triple

for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored three runs. Bryce Nelson went 1-2; he was hit

by a pitch, had a walk, and scored three runs, and Max Heem went 1-4. Daxtyn

Brown went 2-4, and he scored a run; Grant Beyer had a walk, and he

scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Voyageurs was C. Diemier. He threw one inning; he

gave up six hits, nine runs, and three walks. Collin Hammond threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, nine runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts and

Nick Colunga threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits and he gave up one run.

The Voyageurs offense was led by Ezra Kanakaole andThomas Padilla, both of whom went 1-2 for an RBI, and Padilla had a double. Camron Atanes went 1-3, he had a homerun for one RBI, and Kilian Ridder went 2-3 with a double, and he scored a run.

Christian Cortes, Chavez Kanakaole, and Ben Bridges all went 1-3, Chavez and

Ben and both had a double. Geraldo Alcantar Jr. went 1-3, and Hunter Clements was

hit by a pitch.

ST. CLOUD CYCLONES 15 ROCHESTER YELLOW JACKETS 7

The Cyclones out-hit the Yellow Jackets fifteen to seven. The Cyclones Josh

Kingery threw a gem, outside a rough first inning. He threw six innings, he gave

up seven singles, seven runs, and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by JT Tirado, who went 4-4 with a grand slam for five

RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored three runs. Easton Peters went 2-4 for two

RBIs and scored four runs. Landon Neiman went 1-3 for an RBI, he was hit

by a pitch, and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for

three RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored one run. Carter Gmahl went 2-4 for a

RBI, he had a walk, and he scored three runs. Jaxon Barker went 1-3 for an RBI, he

was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and Ben Rothstein had an RBI. Luke Illies

went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch; Carson McCain had a walk, and he scored

three runs.

The Yellow Jackets' starting pitcher was Aaron Terpstra. He threw three Innings,

he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Bo

Boettcher threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up five hits, one run, and recorded two

strikeouts. Sam Johnson threw 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits and one walk and

No. 5 gave up three hits, four runs, and one walk.

The Yellow Jackets' offense was led by Sean Postula, who went 2-3 with a home run for

three RBIs. Dylan Balazovic went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Connor

Mathison scored a run. Gussie Maynard and Derek Encamnacion both went 1-3.

Matt Dollaghan and Aiden Yochum both went 1-3, and each scored a run.

CENTURY WOODDUCKS 12 ITASCA VIKINGS 5

The Woodducks out-hit the Vikings fifteen to five, including four doubles. The

Woodducks' starting pitcher was Nathan Zander, who threw 4 2/3 innings to earn

the win. He gave up four hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded five

strikeouts. Shayne Pellin threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit, five walks, and

recorded four strikeouts.

The WoodDucks offense was led by Ty Escobedo, who went 2-5 for two RBIs, was

hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored a run. John Teigland went 2-6

with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Lawson Ness went 2-5 for two

RBIs and he scored a run, and Connor Larson went 1-3 for an RBI; he had three

walks, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Jack Erickson went 3-5 with a double.

He had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Cody Brownlee went 2-4

with a double, he scored a run, and Ayden Jensen had a sacrifice fly for an RBI

and had a walk. Ryan Jeffrey went 2-4 with a double, he had a stolen base, and he

scored a run. Ben Lang was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Vikings' starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider. He threw three innings, he

gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout. Hunter Schultz

threw four innings; he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk, and recorded

two strikeouts. David Heiner threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, five runs,

and three walks. Jackson Horton threw 1/3 of an inning, and he gave up a walk.

The Vikings offense was led by Kaydin Mork, who went 1-4 with a home run for three

RBIs and Cooper Flaig were credited with an RBI. He had a walk, and he scored a

run. Kallin Bonnevile went 2-4 with a double and a walk, and Thomas Vehich was

credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Hudson Hellenic and Dirks O Patzer both

went 1-4, and each scored a run, and Caleb Gunderson and Cooper Brown

both had two walks.

ALEXANDRIA ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 16 NDSCS WILDCATS 5

The Wildcats out-hit the LeGends fourteen to nine, although the LeGends did

collect three home runs, a triple, and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was

Deshaun Robinson threw four innings; he gave up eight hits, three runs, one

walk, and recorded eight strikeouts. Lucas Miller threw two innings to earn the

win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The LeGends offense was led by Jonah DeJong, who went 4-5 with a home run, a

triple, and a double for five RBIs, and he scored three runs. Gabriel Cabrera went

2-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored two runs.

Kobe Snyder went 2-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, and he scored

two runs. Matt Bryant went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. He had two walks,

and he scored three runs. Ethan Mueller was hit by a pitch, he had two walks,

two stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Colby Hanson was credited with an RBI,

and he had a walk. Cabe Evers was credited with an RBI. He had a walk, and he

scored a run. Alex Blume had four walks, a stolen base, and scored a run.

Bennett Hylla had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Wildcats starting pitcher was Ben Vaquera. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave

up four hits, six runs, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Dillon Geiger

threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, four runs, six walks, and recorded

two strikeouts. Draven Naviaux gave up one hit, five runs, and three walks. Owen

Hoyme threw 1/3 innings; he gave up a hit and one run.

The Wildcats offense was led by Dylan Keimig, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, Colby Jorg

went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Carter Maasjo went 10-2

with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he had a walk. Stanley Belaskie

went 3-4 with a stolen base, and Daxtun Brown went 2-3; he was hit by a pitch,

and he scored a run. Grant Beyer went 3-4 with a double, and he scored two runs

Skyler Bladaca went 1-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run.

RIVERLAND CC 11 HIBBING CARDINALS 1

The CC out hit the Cardinals eleven to two, including five doubles. Their starting

pitcher was Riley Jax, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two

singles, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The CC offense was led by D. Gonzaga, who went 2-4 with two doubles for four RBIs

Peyton Ransom went 3-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run.

Carson Gehrig went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited with an RBI, and he

scored a run. Raul Martinez went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored three runs.

Hidelki Ohir went 2-2 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored a run, and

Christiaan Koehler went 1-2 with a double, a walk, and he scored two runs.

Yamato Tachihara was credited for a RBI John Mora and Ethan Mott both were

credited with an RBI.

The Cardinals' starting pitcher was Logan Figga. He threw four innings, and he gave

up nine hits, ten runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout, and Hunter

Monson gave up two hits and a run. Their offense was led by Jasiel Arocho, who had a

sacrifice fly for an RBI, David Cano went 1-2 with a double and scored a run, and Yana Koda went 1-1 with a walk.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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