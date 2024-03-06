Central MN Junior College Baseball Update

Monday March 4th

ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 7 PENN STATE ATHLETICS 3

The Legends out hit the Athletics nine to two, including a triple and a double, they had two big innings, they put up four runs in the first and two in the sixth. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support, lefty freshman Luke Saulters from Round Rock, Texas started on the mound. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he issued four walks and he gave up one run. Jaxon Schoenrock a righty freshman from Alexandria High School threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs and he issued two walks. Righty sophomore Parker Jendro from Alexandria High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to close it out, he issued three walks.

The Legends offense was led by Carter Lang from New Ulm High School went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. Chuck Hackett from Foley High School went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Levi Lampert from Upsala High School went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Loser Ortiz Apointe from Albritis, Puerto Rico went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jaden Drill from Courtland, Mn scored a run.

The Athletics starting pitcher was Noah Matthews, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs and he issued a pair of walks. Dino Dolden led their offense, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Frank Macioce went 1-for-2, Aidan Schmuder earned three walks and Jaxon Monmard earned two walks and he scored a run.

MARIAN UNIV. ANCILLA CHARGERS 15 RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 8

The Warriors were outhit seventeen to eight, including three doubles and six walks, at the Russ Matt tournament. The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Jaden Francehina, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Chargers offense was led by Austin Hear, he went 5-for-5 with two doubles for five RBIs and he scored a run. Conner Boone went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Rudy Ramsey went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Lennon Kene went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Bumtrlaugh went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk.

The Warriors starting pitcher was righty sophomore Caden Lang from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Riley Lessman from New London-Spicer High School gave up one hit, six runs, and he issued three walks. Righty sophomore Hank Bulson from St. Cloud Tech High School threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Andrew Prieve from Hutchinson High School went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Caden Lang went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Dikken from Redwood Falls High School went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Athmann from Paynesville Area High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Luke Ruter from New London-Spicer High School went 1-for-2 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Etterman from Willmar High School earned two walks, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Jaxon Gustafson from Dassel-Cokato High School earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

MARIAN UNIV. ANCILLA CHARGERS 9RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS8

The Warriors were out hit by the Chargers nine to four and aided by seven walks. The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Christian Condezo, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cade Riley threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Taevyn Shoaf closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Chargers offense was led by Aiden Diaz, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Blaze Schultz went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Hunter Schmitz had a sacrifice fly and a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was righty sophomore Tanner Olson from St. James High School. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, eight runs and five walks. Righty Sophomore Ethan Bulthuls from CMCS High School threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by third baseman Andrew Prieve, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Second baseman Max Athmann, went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Right fielder Luke Ruter went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs.DH Caden Lange went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Shortstop Nolan Wishers went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. First baseman Riley Dikken went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Catcher Mason Macziewski from Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Center fielder Sam Etterman earned a walk and he scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 10 HENRY FORD COLLEGE HAWKS 5

The Cyclones out hit the Hawks ten to eight, including a pair of triples, they were aided by six walks. The Cyclones put up three runs in the first and the fourth innings. Righty sophomore Will VanBeck from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Carson Kullhem from Aitkin High School threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty sophomore Asher Giese form Burnsville High School threw 1/3 inning to close it out.

The Cyclones offense was led by Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Oklahoma went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jake Ince from Aitkin High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School went 1-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Janzen from Aitkin High School went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer from BBE High School earned a walk and he scored a run and Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Joseph Turner, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Peer threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Hawks offense was led by Anthony Akins, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and one walk. Rowan Glasgow went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Joseph Turner went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and he scored two runs. Darion Leighton went 1-for-2 for a RBI.

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 PENN STATE MONT ALTO ATHLETICS 6

The Cyclones out hit the AthletIcs eight to seven and they took advantage of nine walks. The Cyclones put up eight runs in the fourth inning and never looked back. Starting pitcher for the Cyclones was lefty sophomore Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area High School. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Sam Nislter from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Sophomore Carson Reeve PEM High school threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave one hit and he issued three walks. Righty sophomore Asher Giese threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired to batters to close it out.

The Cyclones offense was led by first baseman Landon Janzen, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Right fielder Cayden Hansen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Left fielder Elian Mezquita went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Centerfielder Max Reis went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Catcher Blaine Fischer went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Third baseman Kinnick Christensen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Shortstop Brock Woitalla earned a walk and he scored a run and second baseman Jake Ince was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Pinch hitter Griffin Dosan from Rock Ridge High School earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Athletics was Kyle Nolan, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, seven runs, seven walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Blake Orndorff, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Bigler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. C. Bailey went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Kyle McKeon went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.