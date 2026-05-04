COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP - SATURDAY, APRIL 2ND

SCSC HUSKIES 12 ST. MARY'S MAURADERS 3

The Huskies out-hit the Mauraders fourteen to ten, including five home runs. Cael

Kolacia started on the mound for the Huskies. He threw three innings, he gave up

five hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Eamonn Mulhern

threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one walk, and recorded a strikeout.

Connor Doolittle threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, one walk, and had a

strikeout. Nolan Kahl threw one inning; he gave up one walk and recorded two

strikeouts, and Connor Larson threw 2/3 of an inning.

The Huskies' offense was led by Eric Bello, who went 2-5 with two home runs for

three RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Wilmis Castro went 4-5 with a home

run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored three runs. Wyatt Tweet

went 2-3 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored a pair of runs.

Hayden Konkol went 2-5 with a home run for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and

scored two runs. Max Robinson went 1-3 with a walk and a sacrifice bunt,

Hayden Frank went 1-4, and he was hit by a pitch, and Austin Baumhover went

1-4, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk.

The Mauraders' starting pitcher was Justin Hanson. He threw 1 1/3 innings, and he

gave up five hits, six runs, and two walks. Jacob Burgess threw 2 1/3 innings. He

gave up four hits, three runs, one walk, and he had one strikeout, and Cullen

Wilson threw 1/3 inning; he gave up a hit, one run, and one walk. Sam Hagen

threw one inning; he gave up one hit and one run, and Calden Caldwell threw two

innings; he gave up three hits and had a strikeout.

The Mauraders' offense was led by Hank Griffin, who went 3-4 with a double for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch, and Bryce Leafren went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for a

RBI. Kieran Gaffney went 1-4 for an RBI, and Isaac Pegors went 2-5, and he scored

a run. Luke Rhee went 1-4, Mike Ramirez went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch and

Mikey Ramirez went 1-3. Kalen Haney had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he

scored a run. Marcus Butts was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run

and Caleb Rico had a walk.

ALEX TC LEGENDS 5 STCC CYCLONES 2

The Legends out-hit the Cyclones ten to four, including a home run and two

doubles. Jack Lundquist started on the mound. He threw five innings, he gave up

four hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Blume

threw two innings; he gave up two walks and recorded four strikeouts.

The Legends' offense was led by Matt Bryant, who went 2-3 with a home run for a

RBI, walk, and he scored two runs. Jonah DeJong went 2-3 for an RBI, a walk, and

he scored a run, and Ethan Mueller went 2-3 for an RBI. Sam Ovsak went 2-4 with a

double, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Gabe Cabrena went 2-4 with a

double, and Alex Blume had a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Clay Faber. He threw six innings, and he gave up

ten hits, five runs, and three walks.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Ben Rothstein, who went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Easton Peters was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Luke Illies and

Landon Neiman both went 1-3, Carter Gmahl had two walks and scored a run, and Jaxon Barker had a walk.

ALEX TC LEGENDS 5 STCC CYCLONES 4

The Legends out-hit the Cyclones ten to seven, including two doubles. The

starting pitcher was Matt Bryant; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave

up six hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Hudson Stein

closed it out; he gave up one hit, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Legends' offense was led by Alex Blume, who went 3-3 with a double for two

RBIs and he scored a run, and Caden Evers went 1-4 for an RBI. Sam Ovsak went

1-4 for an RBI, and he had a stolen base, and Colby Hanson went 1-3 for an RBI, and

he scored a run. Jonah DeJong went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a

run. Matt Bryant went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Kobe Snyder

was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored a run. Ethan Mueller was hit

by a pitch, and Bennett Hylla had a walk.

The Cyclones Nick Nordeen started on the mound. He threw six innings, and he gave

up ten hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Jaxon Barker, who went 2-4 with a home run, a

double, and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and Ben Rothstein had a sacrifice fly for a

RBI. Easton Peters went 2-3 with a double, and he scored a run, and JT Tirado

went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Josh Kingery had two walks,

Landon Neiman and Trenton Throolin both had a walk.

MN. STATE SPARTANS 6 ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 5

The Spartans out-hit the Golden Rams nine to six, including three doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Ero Lamppa. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five

runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Halen Jones threw 1 1/3

innings to close it out.

The Spartans' offense was led by Brody Bose, who went 2-4 with a double for two

RBIs and Carson Bussel went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Halen Jones

went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, a walk,

and scored two runs. Pete O’Kimash went 3-3 with a double, a walk, and he

scored a run, and Hunter Cliff was credited with an RBI; he had a walk, and he

scored a run. Sam Roule went 1-3, Keaton Dickie went 1-4 with a stolen base, T.

Blume had a sacrifice fly, and Jacob Hansen had a walk.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Zan Christianson. He threw five innings,

gave up six hits, six runs, three walks, and recorded seven strikeouts.

Carson Shaver threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded

a strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Evan Krogen. He went 2-3 with a double for

a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run, and Levi

Mickelson was credited with an RBI. Ramon Perez went 1-2 with a double for an RBI,

he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run, and Colton Tollefson was

credited with an RBI. Cole Swift and Caden Johnson both went 1-3 with a walk, and

they both scored a run. Brett Leabch went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he

scored a run. Will Ambrose had a walk, and he scored a run.

ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 9 MN. STATE SPARTANS 5

The Golden Rams out-hit the Spartans eight to five, including four doubles, and

they took advantage of eight walks. The starting pitcher was Jack Teachworth.

He threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, six walks, and

recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Pieh threw one inning to close it out; he

gave up a walk.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Cole Swift, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and Isaiah

Mead went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Brett Leabch

went 1-4 with a double, and Collin Tollefson went 1-3. He was hit by a pitch and he

scored a run. Ramon Perez went 1-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, and he

scored two runs. Camden Everhart was hit by a pitch, and he was credited with a

RBI and he scored a run. Will Ambrose went 2-3 with a double, a stolen base, and

he scored two runs. Patrick Simmons went 1-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and he

scored a run, and Caden Johnson had a walk.

The Spartans' starting pitcher was A. Specht. He threw six innings, he gave up

five hits, five runs, six walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Jacob Hansen

threw two innings; he gave up two runs, two walks, and had a strikeout, and Halen

Jones threw one inning.

The Spartans' offense was led by Pete O’Kimash, who went 1-3 with a home run for

three RBIs. He was hit by a pitch. Keaton Dickie went 2-4 with a home run for a

RBI and he scored two runs, and Jacob Hansen went 1-2 with two walks, a stolen

base, and he scored a run. Carson Bussell went 1-3 with a walk, Hunter Cliff had

two walks, P. Blum had two walks, and he scored a run, and Halen Jones had a

stolen base.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 11 CLC RAIDERS 1

The Warriors out-hit the Raiders ten to three, including a home run, two doubles,

and a sacrifice fly. The Warriors' starting pitcher was Brennan Fictum, who threw

five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks, and

recorded five strikeouts.

The Warriors' offense was led by Luke Kester, who went 3-3 with a double for three

He and he scored two runs. Davis Patzer went 2-3 for two RBIs, and he had a

stolen base. Karl Nelson went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Nolan

Eischens went 1-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice fly, a sacrifice

bunt, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Elliot Morris went 1-3 with a

double, and he scored a run; Elliot Domagala went 2-3, and he scored two

runs. Brandon Carlson was credited with an RBI, and he scored two runs, and Luke

Jeseritz had a walk and he scored a run.

The Raiders' starting pitcher was Nate Salinger. He threw five innings, he gave up

ten hits, eleven runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense

was led by Alex Thoma, who went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, and Asher Borlie and

John Biehm both went 1-2. Joaquin Magee, Connor Ausland, and Zavier Smith all

had a walk, and Ethan Guck scored a run.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 12 CLC RAIDERS 10

The Warriors out-hit the Raiders eighteen to twelve, with a home run, three doubles,

and a triple. Dylan Kluis started and threw two innings; he gave up six hits, four

runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Brody Wixon threw one inning.

He gave up a hit, one walk, and two strikeouts. Jesse Dirksen threw two

innings; he gave up four hits and two runs. Connor Smith threw one inning; he

gave up four hits, one walk, and two runs. Dominic Rose threw two innings to earn

the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded four

strikeouts.

The Warriors' offense was led by Nolan Eischens, who went 3-4 with a double for

three RBIs, and he scored three runs. Joe Liebl went 2-3 with a double and a

home run for four RBIs. Davis Patzer went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and

he scored a run, and Blake Morris went 1-4. Luke Kester went 2-4 with a triple for

one RBI, and he scored two runs. Luke Jeseritz went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored

a run. Brandon Carlson went 1-3, and he scored a run. Karl Nelson went 1-2, and he scored three runs.

The Raiders' starting pitcher was Ethan Guck. He threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up

twelve hits, twelve runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Raiders' offense was led by Ethan Guck, who went 4-5 with two home runs for four RBIs, and he scored three runs. Anthony Micheli went 5-5 with a home run and a

double for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Tim Marcus went 2-3 with a home

run for two RBIs, and he had two walks. Joaquin Magee went 2-5, and he scored a

run. Alex Thoma went 2-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Connor Ausland went

2-4, John Biehm went 1-5, and Nate Solinger had two walks, and he scored two

runs.

ST. JOHNS JONNIES 10 BETHEL ROYALS 9

The Johnnies out-hit the Royals ten to nine, including two big home runs and two

doubles. Their starting pitcher was Dylan Bloom, who threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave

up five hits, five runs, and three walks. Matt Magnuson threw 2 2/3 innings; he

gave up four hits, four runs, three walks, and recorded a strikeout. Vinny

Schleper threw one inning to close it out.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Brendan Hemr, who went 3-4 with a home run for

four RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Justin Brooks went 2-3 with a home

run for two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch; he scored two runs. Alex Matchey went 2-5

for two RBIs, and Mason McCurdy was hit by a pitch, and he was credited with a

RBI. Will Koeppen was credited with two RBIs; he had two walks, and he scored

two runs. Reed Marquardt went 1-3 with a walk and scored a run. Riley

Schwellenbach went 2-4, and he scored a run, and Will Wareham had three walks

and a run.

The Royals' starting pitcher was Drew Girtz. He threw three innings, he gave up

two runs, three hits, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Four pitchers

combined to throw 3 1/3 innings; they gave up seven hits, eight runs, six walks,

and two strikeouts.

The Royals' offense was led by Sam Abbas, who went 2-3 with a home run and a

sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Oran Henkle went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs and

Chris Lavin went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs. Hayden Sperbeck went 2-2 with

a home run for an RBI. He had two walks, a stolen base, and he scored three runs.

Tyler Allshouse went 2-4 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Chris

Cannon had two walks, and he scored a run. Ben Tracke had a walk, and he

scored a run, and Seth Nelson had a walk.

BETHEL ROYALS 17 ST. JOHNS JONNIES 9

The Royals out-hit the Jonnies, twenty-one to fifteen; they picked up two home

runs, five doubles, and a sacrifice fly. The Royals' starting pitcher was J. Hunter. He threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks, and he

recorded four strikeouts. Z. Johnson threw 1/3 inning; he gave up one hit, one

run, and one walk, and B. Witter threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits, two

runs, and had a strikeout. Aiden Eckert threw two innings to close it out. He

gave up two hits

The Royals' offense was led by Sam Abbas, who went 3-5 with a home run and a

double for three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. Oran

Hinkle went 4-6 with a double for three RBIs, and he scored three runs. Ben

Trucke went 4-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, a walk, and he

scored two runs. Chris Cannon went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, was hit by a

pitch, and scored a run. Drew Girtz went 2-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly

for one RBI, and he scored two runs. Tyler Allshouse went 2-5 for an RBI, a walk,

and he scored a run, and Hayden Sperbeck went 2-6 for an RBI. Chris Lavin was

hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Seth Nelson went 3-4 with two

walks, and he scored three runs, and C. Hudrlik scored a run.

The Johnnies' starting pitcher was Brady Drkula. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave

up four hits, five runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Rudser

gave up a hit, three runs, and two walks. J. Dobesh threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up

four hits, one run, and had a strikeout. C. Theisen threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave

up eight hits, six runs, and had a strikeout. Noah Jensen threw 2/3 of an

inning; he gave up four hits, two runs, and one walk.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Owen Amrhein, who went 3-4 for three RBIs and

Mason McCurdy went 2-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Will Koeppen went

3-5 with a double for one RBI, and he scored a run, and Collin Kray went 3-3, and

he scored a run. Alex Matchey went 1-4 with a triple for an RBI. He had a walk, and

he scored a run, and Reed Marquardt went 1-5, and he scored a run. Brendon

Hemr went 1-3 for an RBI, two walks, and he scored two runs. Justin Brooks went

1-2 with a double, and he scored a run, and Zach Helfmann had a walk, and he

scored a run.

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