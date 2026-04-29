TUESDAY, APRIL 28th COLLEGE ROUNDUP

MINNESOTA STATE MAVERICKS 12 SCSU HUSKIES 1

The Mavericks out-hit the Huskies ten to five, including three doubles and two

home runs. Sam George started on the mound for the Mavericks. He threw six

innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, and recorded seven

strikeouts. Brady Nelson threw one inning to close it out. He gave up a hit, one

walk, and a strikeout.

CJ led the Mavericks offense. Trask went 3-4 with a home run and a

double for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Charlie Schau went 2-4 with a

double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Logan Miller went 1-2 for an RBI, and

he scored a run. Brandon Vicko went 1-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he was

hit by a pitch, and had one walk. Jake Berkland went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for

two RBIs, and Cole Yearsley went 2-4 with a double for one RBI, a walk, and he

scored three runs. Ethan Powers went 1-1 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run.

Eric Nono Jr. went 1-1, and he scored a run. Louis Magers had a walk and

scored a run.

The Huskies' offense was led by Nick Ibrahim, who went 1-2 with a double, and Austin

Baumhover went 1-3 with a stolen base. Max Robinson was credited with an RBI,

Wyatt Tweet went 1-2, J. Clark went 1-1, Hayden Frank went 1-2, and he scored a

run. Hayden Konkol had a walk, and Josh McGuin had a walk.

MINNESOTA STATE MAVERICKS 8 SCSU HUSKIES 2

The Mavericks out-hit the Huskies nine to four, including two doubles

and two home runs. JM Crowley started on the mound for the

Mavericks, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three

hits, three walks, and he recorded ten strikeouts. N. Johnson threw

one inning; he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk, and had a

strikeout. B. Irsfeld threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Mavericks' offense was led by CJ Trask, who went 1-4 with a home

run for three RBIs, a walk, and scored a pair of runs. Louis Magers

went 2-4 with a home run, a double, and a triple, an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Jake Berkland went 3-5 with a double, two stolen bases, and he scored a pair of runs. Charlie Schau went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Logan Miller went 1-3 with a walk. B. Haggith went 1-2, Cole Yearsley scored two runs,

and Ethan Powers had a pair of walks.

The Huskies' starting pitcher was Brayden Simones. He threw two

innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, and he recorded one strikeout.

Grant Marshall threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and he

recorded two strikeouts. Connor Dolittle threw two innings; he gave

up one hit, one run, and four walks. Will Hess threw two innings; he

gave up one hit, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Wilmis Castro, who went 2-3 with a double

for two RBIs and a walk. Eric Bello went 2-4, Austin Baumhover had

two walks, and he scored a run, Nick Ibrahim scored a run, and Max

Robinson had a walk.

NORTHWESTERN EAGLES 6 ST. JOHNS JOHNNIES 2

The Eagles out-hit the Johnnies eleven to eight. Solomon Kordell

started on the mound for the Eagles. He threw a complete game to

earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, and recorded five

strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Jeremiah Holmes, who went 2-3 for two

RBIs and a walk, and Kason Piebruzewski went 4-5 for an RBI. Jack

Burns went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run,

and Tony Greco went 2-3 with a double for an RBI. Davis Winter was

hit twice by a pitch, he scored a run, and he was credited with a RBI,

and Ben Nixon had a walk. Alex Klein went 1-3 with a walk, and he

scored a run. Parker Huebsch had two walks, and he scored two runs.

The Johnnies' starting pitcher was Brady Drkula. He threw two innings, gave up two hits, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. Ben Rudser threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, and recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Marciulionis threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks, and had a strikeout, and Joe Larson threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up a hit.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Will Koeppen, who went 2-4 with a double

for an RBI, and he scored a run; Riley Schwellenbach went 1-3 with

a stolen base, and he scored a run. Reed Marquardt went 1-3 with a

stolen base, and Mason McCurdy was hit by a pitch. Brendan Hemr

went 1-4, Alex Matchey went 1-3, and Will Wareham went 1-3.

ST. JOHNS JOHNNIES 7 NORTHWESTERN EAGLES 4

The Johnnies were out-hit by the Eagles, seven to five. The Johnnies

did collect one double, and they played solid defense. Noah Jensen

started on the mound for the Johnnies. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he

gave up six hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

C.Theisen threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he

recorded four strikeouts.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Riley Schwellenbach, who went 1-3 for

two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Brendan Hemr went 1-4 for a

RBI. Owen Amrhein went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run and

Justin Brooks was credited with two RBIs. Reed Marquardt went 2-3

With a double, he scored a pair of runs, and Mason McCurdy had

two walks, and he scored two runs. Will Wareham was credited with a

RBI and Alex Matchey and Dawson Frank both had a walk.

The Eagles' starting pitcher was A. Luepke. He threw three innings, he

gave up one hit, two runs, three walks, and he recorded two

strikeouts. L. O’Rourke threw three innings; he gave up four hits, five

runs, one walk, and one strikeout.

The Eagles' offense was led by Braden Storts, who went 1-4 with a home

run for an RBI, and Kason Piebruzewski went 2-4. Ben Hixon went 2-3

and he scored a run, and Jack Burns went 1-3, and he scored a run.

Tony Greco went 1-3, A. Kamel was credited with a RBI, and he scored

a run, Jeremiah Holmes was credited with an RBI, and B. Campbell had

two walks

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