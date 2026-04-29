Highlights From A Thrilling Tuesday of St. Cloud Baseball Action
TUESDAY, APRIL 28th COLLEGE ROUNDUP
MINNESOTA STATE MAVERICKS 12 SCSU HUSKIES 1
The Mavericks out-hit the Huskies ten to five, including three doubles and two
home runs. Sam George started on the mound for the Mavericks. He threw six
innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, and recorded seven
strikeouts. Brady Nelson threw one inning to close it out. He gave up a hit, one
walk, and a strikeout.
CJ led the Mavericks offense. Trask went 3-4 with a home run and a
double for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Charlie Schau went 2-4 with a
double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Logan Miller went 1-2 for an RBI, and
he scored a run. Brandon Vicko went 1-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he was
hit by a pitch, and had one walk. Jake Berkland went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for
two RBIs, and Cole Yearsley went 2-4 with a double for one RBI, a walk, and he
scored three runs. Ethan Powers went 1-1 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run.
Eric Nono Jr. went 1-1, and he scored a run. Louis Magers had a walk and
scored a run.
The Huskies' offense was led by Nick Ibrahim, who went 1-2 with a double, and Austin
Baumhover went 1-3 with a stolen base. Max Robinson was credited with an RBI,
Wyatt Tweet went 1-2, J. Clark went 1-1, Hayden Frank went 1-2, and he scored a
run. Hayden Konkol had a walk, and Josh McGuin had a walk.
MINNESOTA STATE MAVERICKS 8 SCSU HUSKIES 2
The Mavericks out-hit the Huskies nine to four, including two doubles
and two home runs. JM Crowley started on the mound for the
Mavericks, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three
hits, three walks, and he recorded ten strikeouts. N. Johnson threw
one inning; he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk, and had a
strikeout. B. Irsfeld threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.
The Mavericks' offense was led by CJ Trask, who went 1-4 with a home
run for three RBIs, a walk, and scored a pair of runs. Louis Magers
went 2-4 with a home run, a double, and a triple, an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Jake Berkland went 3-5 with a double, two stolen bases, and he scored a pair of runs. Charlie Schau went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Logan Miller went 1-3 with a walk. B. Haggith went 1-2, Cole Yearsley scored two runs,
and Ethan Powers had a pair of walks.
The Huskies' starting pitcher was Brayden Simones. He threw two
innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, and he recorded one strikeout.
Grant Marshall threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, and he
recorded two strikeouts. Connor Dolittle threw two innings; he gave
up one hit, one run, and four walks. Will Hess threw two innings; he
gave up one hit, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts.
The Huskies' offense was led by Wilmis Castro, who went 2-3 with a double
for two RBIs and a walk. Eric Bello went 2-4, Austin Baumhover had
two walks, and he scored a run, Nick Ibrahim scored a run, and Max
Robinson had a walk.
NORTHWESTERN EAGLES 6 ST. JOHNS JOHNNIES 2
The Eagles out-hit the Johnnies eleven to eight. Solomon Kordell
started on the mound for the Eagles. He threw a complete game to
earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, and recorded five
strikeouts.
The Eagles' offense was led by Jeremiah Holmes, who went 2-3 for two
RBIs and a walk, and Kason Piebruzewski went 4-5 for an RBI. Jack
Burns went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run,
and Tony Greco went 2-3 with a double for an RBI. Davis Winter was
hit twice by a pitch, he scored a run, and he was credited with a RBI,
and Ben Nixon had a walk. Alex Klein went 1-3 with a walk, and he
scored a run. Parker Huebsch had two walks, and he scored two runs.
The Johnnies' starting pitcher was Brady Drkula. He threw two innings, gave up two hits, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. Ben Rudser threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, and recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Marciulionis threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks, and had a strikeout, and Joe Larson threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up a hit.
The Johnnies' offense was led by Will Koeppen, who went 2-4 with a double
for an RBI, and he scored a run; Riley Schwellenbach went 1-3 with
a stolen base, and he scored a run. Reed Marquardt went 1-3 with a
stolen base, and Mason McCurdy was hit by a pitch. Brendan Hemr
went 1-4, Alex Matchey went 1-3, and Will Wareham went 1-3.
ST. JOHNS JOHNNIES 7 NORTHWESTERN EAGLES 4
The Johnnies were out-hit by the Eagles, seven to five. The Johnnies
did collect one double, and they played solid defense. Noah Jensen
started on the mound for the Johnnies. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he
gave up six hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.
C.Theisen threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, one walk, and he
recorded four strikeouts.
The Johnnies' offense was led by Riley Schwellenbach, who went 1-3 for
two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Brendan Hemr went 1-4 for a
RBI. Owen Amrhein went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run and
Justin Brooks was credited with two RBIs. Reed Marquardt went 2-3
With a double, he scored a pair of runs, and Mason McCurdy had
two walks, and he scored two runs. Will Wareham was credited with a
RBI and Alex Matchey and Dawson Frank both had a walk.
The Eagles' starting pitcher was A. Luepke. He threw three innings, he
gave up one hit, two runs, three walks, and he recorded two
strikeouts. L. O’Rourke threw three innings; he gave up four hits, five
runs, one walk, and one strikeout.
The Eagles' offense was led by Braden Storts, who went 1-4 with a home
run for an RBI, and Kason Piebruzewski went 2-4. Ben Hixon went 2-3
and he scored a run, and Jack Burns went 1-3, and he scored a run.
Tony Greco went 1-3, A. Kamel was credited with a RBI, and he scored
a run, Jeremiah Holmes was credited with an RBI, and B. Campbell had
two walks
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Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt