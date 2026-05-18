2026 NJCAA REGION XIII TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY MAY 15TH THRU SATURDAY MAY 16TH

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 13 ROCHESTER YELLOW JACKETS 12

CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 24 ST. CLOUD TECH CYCLONES 12

The Wood Ducks out-hit the Cyclones nineteen to nine, including four home runs, a double, and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Nathan Zander. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eleven runs, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Parker Johnson threw three innings; he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks were led on offense by John Teigland, who went 4-4 with two home runs for seven RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored three runs. Lawson Ness went 3-5 with a home run for five RBIs, and he scored two runs. Coby Brownlee went 2-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs; he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Ty Escobedo went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored three runs. Ryan Jeffrey went 2-3 for two RBI, he had two walks, and he scored four runs. Caden Stern went 1-3 for two RBIs, two walks, and scored two runs, and Connor Larsen had two walks and scored two runs.

The Cyclones' starting pitcher was Clay Faber. He threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Anderson threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Ethen Knutson gave up a hit, two walks, and one run. Leo Duske threw one inning; he gave up three hits, four runs, and one walk.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Ben Rothstein, who had a home run and a double for four RBIs, a walk, and scored a run. Jaxon Barker went 1-3 with a home run for three RBIs and a walk. Easton Peters went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI. He had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored one run. Landon Neiman went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, and he had a walk. Carter Gmahl went 1-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Luke Dam went 1-4, and he scored two runs. Luke Illies went 1-4, and he scored a run. JT Tirado went 1-4, and he scored a run. Josh Kingery had two walks, and he scored two runs.

ST. CLOUD TECH CYCLONES 20 ROCHESTER YELLOW JACKETS 8

The Cyclones out-hit the Yellow Jackets twenty-two to nine, including three home runs and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Josh Kingery, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Landon Neiman, who went 3-5 with a home run for six RBIs, and he scored two runs. Ben Rothstein went 4-5 with a home run for five RBIs, and he scored two runs. Easton Peters went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs; he had two walks, and he scored three runs. AJ. Galvin went 3-4 with two doubles for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Luke Illies went 1-5 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jaxon Barker went 2-4, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Carson McCain went 3-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Luke Bieniek went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored three runs.

The Yellow Jackets' starting pitcher was Chase Horstman. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Harmon Zujstra gave up a hit, two walks, and a run, and Nate Vaughn threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, one walk, and two runs. Bo Boettcher threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits and a run.

The Yellow Jackets' offense was led by Aiden Yochim, who went 2-4 with a home run for four RBIs, and he scored two runs, and Chris Revilla went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Sean Postula went 1-2 with a double, and he had a walk, and Connor Cullen went 2-3, and he scored a run. Connor Mathison went 1-2 with a walk, Dylan Balazovic went 1-3 with a walk and scored a run, Matt Dollaghan went 1-4 and scored a run, Derek Encarnacion had a walk, and he scored a run, and Connor Mathison scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 12 CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 4

The Legends out-hit the Wood Ducks nine to seven, including two home runs. Their starting pitcher was Jack Lundquist, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks, and recorded seven strikeouts. Alex Blume threw one inning; he gave up two walks and recorded a strikeout.

The Legends' offense was led by Kobe Snyder, who went 2-4 with a home run for five RBIs; he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Colby Hanson went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Sam Ovsak went 1-4 for an RBI he had a stolen base, two walks, and scored three runs. Matt Bryant went 2-3 for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Jonah DeJong went 1-4 for an RBI. Caden Evers went 1-4, and he scored two runs. Gabriel Cabrera went 1-4, and Ethan Mueller was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Wood Ducks' starting pitcher was Gavin Goehner. He threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Shaun Pellin threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks' offense was led by Jack Erickson, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and a walk, and Lawson Ness went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI. He had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Conor Larsen went 1-3 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Regan Jeffrey went 2-4, and he scored a run. Caden Stern and John Teigland both went 1-4, and John had a stolen base. Ayden Jensen had a sacrifice for an RBI, and he had a walk. Cody Brownlee had a stolen base and a walk, and Ty Escobedo had a stolen base, a walk, and scored a run.

ST. CLOUD TECH CYCLONES 18 CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 17

The Cyclones out-hit the Wood Ducks nineteen to eighteen, including three home runs and one double. Their starting pitcher was Nick Nordeen, who threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, eight runs, and two walks. Maverick Badeaux threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Lyon threw one inning; he gave up four walks and recorded one strikeout. Hunter Fuchs threw 1/3 inning; he gave up one hit and one walk. Ethan Knutson threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits and three runs. Ben Rothstein threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Landon Neiman, who went 4-5 with a home run, three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored three runs. Carson McCain went 3-5 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jaxon Barker went 4-6 with a home run and a double for eight RBIs, and Ben Rothstein went 2-5 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-5 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored three runs, and JT Torada went 1-6 for an RBI. Carter Gmahl went 2-6 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Easton Peters went 1-4 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery went 1-2, and he scored a run and AJ. Galvin was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Wood Ducks' starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson. He threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Aston Blomberg threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Shane Pellin threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Wood Ducks' offense was led by Coby Brownlee, who went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored four runs. Jack Erickson went 3-7 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Conor Larsen went 3-6 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored three runs. John Teigland went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks, and he scored three runs. Ayden Jensen went 3-6 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Lawson Ness went 1-6 with a double for an RBI, and Caden Stern went 3-3 for an RBI, three walks, and he scored a run. Ryan Jeffrey went 1-6 with a walk, and he scored three runs. Ty Escobedo was hit by a pitch, and he had three walks and scored a run.

CHAMPIONSHIP

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 18 ST. CLOUD TECH CYCLONES 11

The Legends were out-hit by the Cyclones, nineteen to eighteen, including four home runs and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was DaShaun Robinson. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Miller threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Blume threw one inning; he gave up one hit, five runs, and one walk, and Caden Wilmsen threw one inning; he gave up two hits and one walk.

The Legends' offense was led by Ethan Mueller, who went 4-5 with two home runs and two doubles for five RBIs, and he scored three runs. Alex Blume went 4-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jonah DeJong went 1-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and Kobe Snyder went 1-4 with a double for a RBI. He had two walks, and he scored two runs. Caden Evers went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, two walks, and he scored a run. Caden Hanson went 2-5 with a double and scored two runs. Parker Schulz was hit by a pitch, and Gabe Gabrera scored a run.

The Cyclones' starting pitcher was Luke Illies. He threw five innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Clay Faber threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Anderson threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up a hit, one run, and he recorded one strikeout. Jaxon Barker threw one inning; he gave up two walks and recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Jaxon Barker, who went 1-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, and he had a stolen base. Ben Rothstein went 2-4 for three RBIs, two walks, and he scored a run. JT. Tirado went 2-3 for three RBIs, had two walks, and scored a run. Easton Peters went 1-5 with a home run for an RBI, and Luke Dam went 3-5, and he scored a run. Carter Gmahl went 1-5 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Landon Neiman went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Caron McCain had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery had a walk, and Trenton Throolin went 1-3.

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