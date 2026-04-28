ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The State of Minnesota has secured a guilty verdict against a man for defrauding the state out of close to $200,000. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office says Emadeldin Ibrahim has been found guilty in a civil trial of violating the Minnesota False Claims Act.

Ibrahim allegedly made $188,350 in fraudulent claims to the State for reimbursement under the Federal Child Care and Adult Food Program (CACFP) for meals and snacks he did not deliver in the months of March, October, and November of 2021. According to the investigation, Ibrahim submitted over 90,000 false claims to the Department of Education. In the trial, Attorney General Keith Ellison presented the jury with evidence that Ibrahim knowingly mispresented his connection with the Sudanese American Community Association of Minnesota so he could participate in CACFP and submit reimbursement claims.

The Attorney General's Office says they were alerted to the case when the Sudanese American Community Association and their bank, Wells Fargo, noticed deposits into their account, which they thought were improper. Under the Minnesota State False Claims Act, the $188,350 in damages against Ibrahim will be tripled.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz