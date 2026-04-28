Minnesota’s Fight Against Fraud Shines in Recent Guilty Verdict
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The State of Minnesota has secured a guilty verdict against a man for defrauding the state out of close to $200,000. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office says Emadeldin Ibrahim has been found guilty in a civil trial of violating the Minnesota False Claims Act.
Ibrahim allegedly made $188,350 in fraudulent claims to the State for reimbursement under the Federal Child Care and Adult Food Program (CACFP) for meals and snacks he did not deliver in the months of March, October, and November of 2021. According to the investigation, Ibrahim submitted over 90,000 false claims to the Department of Education. In the trial, Attorney General Keith Ellison presented the jury with evidence that Ibrahim knowingly mispresented his connection with the Sudanese American Community Association of Minnesota so he could participate in CACFP and submit reimbursement claims.
The Attorney General's Office says they were alerted to the case when the Sudanese American Community Association and their bank, Wells Fargo, noticed deposits into their account, which they thought were improper. Under the Minnesota State False Claims Act, the $188,350 in damages against Ibrahim will be tripled.
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