ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota man has been convicted of sexually assaulting six juveniles over seven years. The Minnesota Attorney General's Office and Todd County Attorney's Office have convicted Mervin Kauffman on six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Kauffman pleaded guilty to all six counts at his hearing on Thursday.

Attorney General Keith Ellison says Kauffman's crimes shock the conscience of all decent Minnesotans, and his heart breaks for the children he assaulted, and he prays for their recovery and well-being.

READ MORE: Central Minnesota Man Sentenced for Juvenile Sexual Assault

The assaults took place in Clarissa between August 14, 2015, and September 5, 2022. Ellison says Kauffman was over 18 at the time he sexually assaulted six children at his family home in Todd County. Kauffman admitted to having a significant relationship with each of the victims at his plea hearing, and is being held in the Todd County Jail pending sentencing. The Attorney General's Office prosecuted Kauffman upon a referral from Todd County Attorney John Lindemann.

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