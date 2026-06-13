ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota has been awarded almost $2.5 million dollars in a false claims fraud case. The Hennepin County District Court has ordered Emaldeldin Ibrahim to pay about $2.5 million in civil penalties, damages, and attorney fees to the state for making false submissions for reimbursement under the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

Attorney General Keith Ellison says that Ibrahim knowingly misrepresented his affiliation with the Sudanese American Community Association of Minnesota and made over $188,000 in false claims for snacks and meals to the Minnesota Department of Education in March, April, and November of 2021, for which he was reimbursed.

Ellison says Ibrahim stole our tax dollars while pretending to feed hungry children during a pandemic, and his office worked alongside the Minnesota Department of Education to hold him accountable for his disgraceful actions and recover our tax dollars and more. He says thanks to the judgment, Ibrahim will be paying back the people of Minnesota for quite some time.

The Attorney General's Office was made aware of the fraud when the Sudanese Community Association and Wells Fargo identified deposits into their account that they believed were improper.

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