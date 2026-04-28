SARTELL (WJON News) -- A special concert in Sartell next week looks to benefit a local youth music organization. The Notes For Nourishment project is presenting the event that will help raise money for the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra (CMYO).

The concert will feature internationally renowned pianist Donna Stoering and violist Erin Nolan, along with former CMYO violinist Arriana Schwab and the youth orchestra. Stoering and Nolan are donating their time to the show in order to help CMYO raise funds.

The concert is free to attend, but goodwill donations are encouraged. All the donations will go to the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra to support their programs and activities. The show takes place at the First United Methodist Church in Sartell at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9th.

Notes For Nourishment is part of the global music service nonprofit Listen For Life. Both the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra and Listen For Life are registered 501(c)3 nonprofits.

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Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra loading...

Arriana Schwab, PHOTO courtesy of the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra Arriana Schwab, PHOTO courtesy of the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra loading...

Donna Stoering, PHOTO courtesy of the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra Donna Stoering, PHOTO courtesy of the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra loading...

Erin Nolan, PHOTO courtesy of the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra Erin Nolan, PHOTO courtesy of the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra loading...

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