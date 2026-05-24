ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local high school students have been selected to take part in a national residency this summer. St. Cloud Tech High School students Bihmanji Acho and Jiech Jiech have been picked to take part in the "America's Youth AI Festival" taking place in Boston and Cambridge from July 17th - 19th.

Acho and Jiech will be supported by Tech Principal Molly Kensy and district Innovation Coach Kate Klugg. The two students will participate in AASA's Leadership and Innovation Fellowship, which is a new national initiative designed to help students and school leaders navigate the challenges and opportunities of AI in public education.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says the recognition is a reflection of who our students and educators are: curious, courageous, and ready to lead. She says the district believes Minnesota's students deserve a voice in the future for AI, not just exposure to it, and they are building the future together, right here in St. Cloud.

During the conference, Acho and Jiech will serve as "Student AI Senators," where they will debate and help create a new national student-centered AI policy for K-12 public schools. Next month, the St. Cloud School District will host the 3rd annual AI Thought Leaders' Summit-Leading Learning in the AI Era at Apollo High School.

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