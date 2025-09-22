Tech High School Incident Turns Out To Be A False Alarm

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A potential threat at an area high school on Monday morning proved to be a false alarm. At about 10:15 in the morning, the School Resource Officer at Tech High School was notified of a potential threat involving a student. The St. Cloud Police Department says out of an abundance of caution, Tech staff implemented a shelter-in-place protocol. In the meantime, two St. Cloud PD patrol units arrived to assist. Following an investigation, St. Cloud Police determined there was no threat to the safety of students or staff, the shelter-in-place was lifted, and classes resumed as normal for the remainder of the day. The case remains under investigation.

