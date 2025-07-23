UPDATE: Police Identify Suspects In St. Cloud Tech Graduation Disturbance
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The people involved in a fight at a local high school graduation ceremony have been identified. The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) says they have identified the people involved in the brawl at the St. Cloud Tech High School Graduation Ceremony at the River's Edge Convention Center at the end of May.
Three adult women and a 17-year-old girl, all from St. Cloud, have been identified in the fight, and SCPD says it is forwarding charging consideration on to the St. Cloud Attorney's office related to disorderly conduct for all four people. On May 31st, Tech High School was holding its 2025 graduation ceremony when a fight occurred after the event.
The altercation occurred between a group of spectators near the back corner of the hall. Staff and law enforcement responded immediately, and the incident was quickly stopped. The St. Cloud Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the fight contact them.
