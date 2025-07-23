UPDATE: Police Identify Suspects In St. Cloud Tech Graduation Disturbance

UPDATE: Police Identify Suspects In St. Cloud Tech Graduation Disturbance

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The people involved in a fight at a local high school graduation ceremony have been identified. The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) says they have identified the people involved in the brawl at the St. Cloud Tech High School Graduation Ceremony at the River's Edge Convention Center at the end of May.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Read More: St. Cloud Graduation Ceremony Marred By Unruly Behavior

Three adult women and a 17-year-old girl, all from St. Cloud, have been identified in the fight, and SCPD says it is forwarding charging consideration on to the St. Cloud Attorney's office related to disorderly conduct for all four people. On  May 31st, Tech High School was holding its 2025 graduation ceremony when a fight occurred after the event.

Read More: Police Investigate Incident At St. Cloud Graduation Ceremony

The altercation occurred between a group of spectators near the back corner of the hall. Staff and law enforcement responded immediately, and the incident was quickly stopped. The St. Cloud Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the fight contact them.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

See the Aftermath of the 1886 St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice Tornado

Here are some historical pictures taken of the destruction from an F4 tornado/cyclone on the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice, Minnesota on April 14, 1886.

Gallery Credit: Brown and Riley, "Cyclone Views: Pictures Sauk Rapids Cyclone" (1886). University and Other Publications. 1.

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.
Filed Under: St. Cloud Police, st. cloud tech, Tech High School
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON