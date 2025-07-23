ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The people involved in a fight at a local high school graduation ceremony have been identified. The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) says they have identified the people involved in the brawl at the St. Cloud Tech High School Graduation Ceremony at the River's Edge Convention Center at the end of May.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: St. Cloud Graduation Ceremony Marred By Unruly Behavior

Three adult women and a 17-year-old girl, all from St. Cloud, have been identified in the fight, and SCPD says it is forwarding charging consideration on to the St. Cloud Attorney's office related to disorderly conduct for all four people. On May 31st, Tech High School was holding its 2025 graduation ceremony when a fight occurred after the event.

Read More: Police Investigate Incident At St. Cloud Graduation Ceremony

The altercation occurred between a group of spectators near the back corner of the hall. Staff and law enforcement responded immediately, and the incident was quickly stopped. The St. Cloud Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the fight contact them.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

See the Aftermath of the 1886 St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice Tornado Here are some historical pictures taken of the destruction from an F4 tornado/cyclone on the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice, Minnesota on April 14, 1886. Gallery Credit: Brown and Riley, "Cyclone Views: Pictures Sauk Rapids Cyclone" (1886). University and Other Publications. 1.

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud