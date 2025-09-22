ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt after gunshots were fired in South St. Cloud on Sunday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department says at about 2:10 p.m., officers were sent to 6th Avenue and 13th Street south for a complaint of gunshots being fired. Once on scene, officers determined that 5 gunshots from a handgun had been fired from the area towards the east. While investigating the incident, officers noticed that one of the gunshots hit a second-floor window of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the campus of St. Cloud State University. Based on their investigation, the gunshots are not believed to be a random incident, the hockey center is not believed to have been the target, and no one was hurt. The investigation is still ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker