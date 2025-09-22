Hockey Center Hit By Stray Bullet In St. Cloud Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt after gunshots were fired in South St. Cloud on Sunday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department says at about 2:10 p.m., officers were sent to 6th Avenue and 13th Street south for a complaint of gunshots being fired. Once on scene, officers determined that 5 gunshots from a handgun had been fired from the area towards the east. While investigating the incident, officers noticed that one of the gunshots hit a second-floor window of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the campus of St. Cloud State University. Based on their investigation, the gunshots are not believed to be a random incident, the hockey center is not believed to have been the target, and no one was hurt. The investigation is still ongoing.
