ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud Police School Resource Officer was called upon to investigate a possible threat at South Jr. High School on Tuesday.

The SRO was notified at about 9:50 a.m. of a potential threat written on a student's desk.

Police say a subsequent investigation and thorough assessment determined no credible threat toward the student or any other students or staff.

The case remains under investigation, and no additional details are available at this time.

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