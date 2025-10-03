Witness Helps Police Catch Teen Car Thieves in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three teenagers were arrested early Friday morning for stealing a vehicle in north St. Cloud.

A witness called police at around 1:30 a.m. to report that three young people were trying to steal a Kia Soul in the 2000 block of 15th Street North. The caller was able to give dispatch detailed descriptions of the teens.

Officers arrived at the scene just as the suspects were driving away. A short police chase ensued before the 17-year-old driver crashed into a garage in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue North.

The driver was treated at St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries before he and his two accomplices were arrested.

Police say the other two were a 16-year-old boy from Waite Park and 18-year-old Marquis Reed-Taylor of St. Cloud. All three were booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Police say they are committed to addressing vehicle thefts and seeking aggressive prosecution to send a clear message that car thefts won't be tolerated in St. Cloud.

