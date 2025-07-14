Driver Rams Vehicle Into Home Breaking Protective Order

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The driver of a vehicle was hurt when he crashed it into a home on Sunday night. The St. Cloud Police Department says at about 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle crashing into a house in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Once on the scene, the officers determined that 25-year-old Jevonte Green had intentionally driven his vehicle into the home. An adult woman and a juvenile girl were in the house at the time of the incident but were not hurt. Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Green has an active Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) in place prohibiting contact with both the woman and the girl, and from being at the home.

Green suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. Green remains in custody pending charges, and the case remains under investigation.

 

