Police Presence in North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are on scene in the 400 block of 19 1/2 Avenue North in St. Cloud. Law enforcement has been in the area since about 10:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. A police bloodhound was at the location as well, and officers appear to be searching the area. No official statement has yet been released. WJON will keep you updated as more information about the incident is made available.
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- New Store To Enhance Convenience In Little Falls
- A Taste Of Summer Joy At The Benton County Fair [PHOTOS]
- A Night Of Disco Magic Awaits At Ledge Amphitheater
- Local Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Its Waite Park Doors
- Hormel And Dr. Seuss Team Up For A Tasty Twist
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise Kicks Off Busy Week of Shows at the Ledge [GALLERY]
Quiz: Do you know your state insect?
Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state.
Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.
Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn
QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?
How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.