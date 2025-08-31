ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are on scene in the 400 block of 19 1/2 Avenue North in St. Cloud. Law enforcement has been in the area since about 10:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. A police bloodhound was at the location as well, and officers appear to be searching the area. No official statement has yet been released. WJON will keep you updated as more information about the incident is made available.

