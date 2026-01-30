AVON (WJON News) -- A heating lamp is believed to be responsible for a building fire in Avon that killed several chickens and puppies on Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at around 11:30 a.m. regarding black smoke coming from a property in the 36000 block of 160th Avenue in Avon.

Sheriff's deputies and Avon fire crews responded to the property, which is owned by 64-year-old Jerome Eichers of Avon.

The Avon Fire Department called in several other area fire departments to help battle the blaze. The barn held goats, chickens, and several dogs. Authorities say all of the goats were able to escape the building, but the chickens and several young puppies did not survive.

Despite assistance from fire departments in Albany, Melrose, Holdingford, and St. Stephen, the building is considered a total loss.

