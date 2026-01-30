MUNSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Richmond man is okay after his pickup fell through thin ice on Thursday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office received a 911 call just after 5:00 p.m. regarding a pickup that had gone through the ice on Horseshoe Lake near Eastway Court in Munson Township.

The caller reported that the driver, 30-year-old Joshua Blommer, was out of the water and was safe.

When deputies arrived, they saw the front end of the truck submerged in the water. The sheriff's office says Blommer was driving approximately 50 to 75 feet from shore when the front end broke through. Blommer was able to quickly exit the truck and get to safety.

The sheriff's office says the ice thickness in the area was about five inches, while the ice thickness on the rest of the lake is believed to be approximately 19 inches.

Authorities say it's a reminder that ice is unpredictable and has the potential to differ significantly, even a short distance away.

