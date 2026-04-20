GETTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a piece of farm equipment caught fire last week.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office got a call on Thursday just before 11:00 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and Melrose Fire crews were dispatched to the 35000 block of 375th Avenue in Getty Township. Authorities arrived to find a skid loader on fire.

The sheriff's office says 75-year-old Robert Pflipsen of Albany had been using the machine when it began to smoke and the engine caught fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames without them spreading.

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