Intersection Crash Near Holdingford Sends Teen to Hospital

Intersection Crash Near Holdingford Sends Teen to Hospital

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

HOLDING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A 15-year-old Albany girl was hurt in a crash near Holdingford on Friday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a crash at the eastern intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 3 in Holding Township around 5:00 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office says a car being driven by 16-year-old Evelyn Zinken of Sartell was going north on County Road 3, came to a complete stop, and proceeded into the intersection. Meanwhile, a car being driven by 26-year-old Morgan Stommes of Albany was going east on County Road 17, approaching the intersection. Authorities say that Stommes indicated she saw Zinken stop at the stop sign and then proceed into the intersection, but that she was unable to stop.

A passenger in Zinken's car, 15-year-old Ava Hanson, of Albany, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The intersection has stop signs for both the northbound and southbound traffic on County Road 3.

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