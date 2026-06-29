MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Melrose man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

The incident happened on Stearns County Road 168 about three miles northeast of Melrose.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office says 41-year-old Peter Hahn was riding his bike south on County Road 168 near 410th Street when he failed to negotiate a curve. Hahn's bike left the roadway and crashed.

Emergency responders provided Hahn with medical attention at the scene before Melrose Ambulance transported him to Melrose Hospital.

Life Link Helicopter then airlifted Hahn to St. Cloud Hospital for further treatment of life-threatening injuries.

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