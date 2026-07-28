Submit Tips and Get Alerts With the New Stearns County Sheriff App

Submit Tips and Get Alerts With the New Stearns County Sheriff App

Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has a new tool to help communicate with the public, release information, send out alerts, and receive tips.

Sheriff Steve Soyka has announced the release of a customized smartphone app which will offer quick access to all sorts of information, applications and requests.

The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a technology company that builds custom mobile apps and websites for law enforcement, emergency management and government agencies.

Through the app, users can submit tips, receive alerts, check weather conditions, and get information on inmates, warrants, and gun permit applications.

The app is free to download in the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching "Stearns County Sheriff, MN".

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Filed Under: stearns county sheriff's office
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