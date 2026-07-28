ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has a new tool to help communicate with the public, release information, send out alerts, and receive tips.

Sheriff Steve Soyka has announced the release of a customized smartphone app which will offer quick access to all sorts of information, applications and requests.

The app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a technology company that builds custom mobile apps and websites for law enforcement, emergency management and government agencies.

Through the app, users can submit tips, receive alerts, check weather conditions, and get information on inmates, warrants, and gun permit applications.

The app is free to download in the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching "Stearns County Sheriff, MN".

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby. Gallery Credit: Stacker