Chainsaw Accident Injures Rockford Man In Wakefield Township
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Rockford man was hurt in a tree-cutting accident on Monday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call just before 12:30 p.m. about a man who had cut himself with a chainsaw.
Emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of Fireside Road in Wakefield Township. The location is near Cold Spring.
The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Eric Carlson was cutting trees in the ditch when the saw kicked back and cut his right leg.
Cold Spring Fire & Rescue was able to apply a tourniquet before Mayo Ambulance transported Carlson to the hospital for treatment.
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