WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Rockford man was hurt in a tree-cutting accident on Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call just before 12:30 p.m. about a man who had cut himself with a chainsaw.

Emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of Fireside Road in Wakefield Township. The location is near Cold Spring.

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Eric Carlson was cutting trees in the ditch when the saw kicked back and cut his right leg.

Cold Spring Fire & Rescue was able to apply a tourniquet before Mayo Ambulance transported Carlson to the hospital for treatment.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker