St. Joseph Crash Claims Life of St. Cloud Man

St. Joseph Crash Claims Life of St. Cloud Man

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ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is dead after a one-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. in the 7800 block of Mullen Road in St. Joseph. A passerby called 911 to report that a vehicle had rolled over and someone was pinned under the vehicle.

Stearns County Sheriff deputies, St. Joseph Police, and St. Joseph Fire and Rescue went to the scene. When responders arrived on the scene, they determined the driver of the vehicle was dead.

The sheriff's office says 22-year-old Cody Strong was eastbound on Mullen Road when he lost control in the curves, entered the south ditch, overcorrected, crossed the road, entered the north ditch, and rolled.

Strong was partially ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Filed Under: stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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