February 6, 2004 - April 17, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Services celebrating the life of Cody C. Strong, age 22, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at The Waters Church in Sartell. Cody passed away unexpectedly due to a car accident on Friday, April 17, 2026. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the Church.

Cody was born in St. Cloud to Christopher Strong and Jill Jongeward. He proudly served in the Army National Guard as a Combat Engineer. Cody was currently working for Groundsman Landscaping in St. Joseph.

Cody enjoyed fishing and spending time in the outdoors. He especially loved all the time spent with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Christopher (Amy Wolfson) Strong of Excelsior and Jill (Jeremy Richter) Jongeward of Little Falls; siblings, Em (Shawn) Strong of St. Cloud, Ava (Lakota) of St. Cloud; loving partner, Jenn Pederson; grandparents, David and Janet Jongeward of St. Cloud; uncles, Mike (Sam) Strong, Kevin (Melissa) Jongeward; cousins, Marissa, Savannah Strong, Hunter, Heiley Jongeward; and extended family and friends.

Cody was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dianne Scanlon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.