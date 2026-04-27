September 16, 1945 - April 25, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville, MN, for Shirley Ardell Jensen, age 80 of Paynesville. She died at her home in Paynesville on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Pastor Paul Shumaker will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Grace Lutheran (West) Cemetery at Belgrade, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at Paynesville Lutheran Church. Services are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Shirley was born on September 16, 1945, the daughter of Glenn and Gertrude (Nohre) Peterson at Thief River Falls, MN. She was baptized at Nazareth Lutheran Church at Holt, MN, confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church at Erskine, MN, and graduated from Erskine High School in 1963.

She was united in marriage to Keith Clementson on October 12, 1963. This union was blessed with 4 daughters. She was later united in marriage to Henry (Woots) Jensen on December 12, 1977. This union added five bonus children.

She graduated from the College of Medical Technology in 1964, attended Willmar Vocational Technical College and graduated as an LPN in 1985. She worked at Glenwood Retirement Home, Belgrade Nursing Home and the Good Samaritan later named Washburn Court. She retired in 2007.

She went on two mission trips to Honduras, enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, rubber stamping, and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley enjoyed traveling adventures to Norway, Scotland, England, New York City, Alaska, and Mexico.

Shirley is survived by; three daughters, Susanne (Rick) Torgerson, Dawn (Randy) Larson and Amy (Kimba) Coleman; five step-children, Cindy (LeRoy) Theis, Candy (David) Bevis, Mike (Jane) Jensen, Nancy (Mark) Lensing, Todd (Beverly) Jensen; 24 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren; sister Sheila (Chet) Etzler; sister-in-law Loey Maroschek; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband Henry (Woots) Jensen; daughter Heidi; sister and brother-in-law Sandy and Al Nordheim; brother Keith Peterson; grandsons Jacob Larson and Aaron Theis; nephew Rick Nordheim; In-laws Lawrence and Maxine Jensen, Jerry and Janice Rapp, and Wayne Maroschek.

A sincere thank you is extended to Centra Care Hospice and staff at Koronis Place.