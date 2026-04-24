January 10, 1961 - April 21, 2026

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Randy “Pike” Northey, age 65, of St. Cloud passed away at home on Tuesday, April 21st, 2026.

Randy was born on January 10th, 1961, in Tyndall, South Dakota, to Lowell and Eunice (Hakeman) Northey. He graduated from Yankton High School, Class of 1979, and went on to attend the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. On April 24th, 1982, he married Viki Lynne Bullock to whom he was married for 43 years.

Randy’s professional journey reflected both his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his serving others. Early on, he co-owned and operated The Hustler Billard’s & Beer in Yankton, SD. Next Randy went on to work in the video rental and movie business, bringing him and his family to St. Cloud MN. He later co-owned and operated Aqua Babies alongside his wife, Viki. Randy went on to dedicate 25 years to a career in real estate, beginning with Prudential Pladson Real Estate and later continuing with Premier Real Estate Services. Throughout those years, he took great pride in serving his community and helping countless individuals and families find a place to call home.

Randy is survived by his wife, Viki of St. Cloud; daughters, Tara (Brian) Whipple of River Falls, WI, and Tiffani (fiancé Austen Marschel) Meredith of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Hailey, Maddox, Breccan, Tucker, Levi, Madilyn, Ellie, and Clayton; his mother, Eunice Northey; and siblings, Kim (Steve) Larsen, Dean (Janice) Northey, and Jill (Joe) Saffel and numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Northey and mother-in-law Carole Spacil.

Randy deeply valued time spent with his wife and family, as well as gatherings with friends. He enjoyed playing poker, fishing, following football, and spending time outdoors—whether tending to his lawn, playing yard games, or tinkering in his shop. Some of his happiest moments were spent relaxing around a fire pit. Randy embraced life fully and carried a deep, abiding love and knowledge of music.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 1st, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 2nd, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Howie’s Bar and Grill in St. Cloud, MN.

A private burial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of Flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Randy’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research.