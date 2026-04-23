May 16, 1941 - April 19, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2026 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Catherine M. “Kay” Cowell, age 84 of Kimball and formerly of Paynesville. Kay passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2026 with her children and their spouses with her. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church in Paynesville.

Kay was born on May 16, 1941, in Ashley, Pennsylvania to Michael and Anna (Chopack) Homa. She married Thomas Cowell on December 29, 1961. Throughout her life she was employed by various non-profit agencies with her most recent Catholic Charities in the Diocese of St. Cloud.

Kay enjoyed living at the lake, many parish activities, spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards with her friends and traveling with Tom.

She is survived by her children, Anne (Gregg) Felber of Big Lake, and Michael (Heidi) of Mound; sister-in-law, Marie Homa; brother in-law, John Cowell and brother in-law Jim (Billie) Cowell; grandchildren, Catie (David) Wokson, Morgan( Laura) Cowell, Elizabeth (Cory) Peters, Lili ( Trevor) Schmale, Jonah Cowell; and great-grandchildren Charlotte, Bowen, Dawson, Colton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom in 2010; son, Tim in 2018; brothers, Edward Homa and Jack Homa.