December 13, 1963 - April 13, 2026

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Jeffrey Glenn Blackford, age 62, passed away on April 13, 2026, in Albany, MN. Jeff was born on December 13, 1963, to Ardis and John Blackford. He grew up in the Brooklyn Center area. After his mother remarried, he moved to the Maple Grove area. He ran both track and cross country for Osseo High School. He enjoyed spending time with his mom and enjoyed their many chats. Jeff excelled as a runner and holds current records for Minnesota runners for his incredible performance in 1984. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was apart of their running team. He scored a perfect “300” for his physical fitness test for Marine Corps.; a testimony to his dedication to staying in top shape. Up until his passing, he was still lifting weights and using a stationary bike at every opportunity.

Jeff was known throughout the St. Cloud area as the “Can Man” and could often be seen hauling huge bags of cans to his home away from home – Midway Iron. He made many friends there as well as along his “Can Route”. He also had many friends as a resident of Rivercrest Apartments, where he lived for over 10 years.

When Jeff was a young man, his mom met a very special man who went on to become Jeff’s bonus dad. Roger was a great role model for Jeff and stayed a part of his life long after his mother passed away in 2009. Roger’s passing in 2021 broke Jeff’s heart and he talked about him and his mother often.

Jeff was a simple man, a kind soul, and a true patriot. He will be missed by his sisters, Debby and Raven; many aunts; uncles; and a catch-all of friends from around the State.

He joins in heaven his beloved mother, Arlis; his father, John; his bonus dad, Roger; cherished sister, Yvonne Lien; and his grandparents, Harry and Ida Voss.

Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at a later date.