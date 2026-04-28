October 19, 1949 - April 27, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Funeral Service celebrating the life of Virginia “Virgie” Heitzman, age 76, of St. Cloud, will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate. Virginia passed away on Monday, April 27, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls.

Parish Prayers will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home on Sunday, May 3, at 4:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 4:00 -7:00 pm on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, and then one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Virginia E. Heitzman was born on October 19, 1949, to Jesus and Rosario Ebanez in Bay Bay, Philippines. Virginia married the love of her life, Dale Heitzman, on December 15, 1973, in the Philippines. She worked as a laborer for the majority of her working career, but her biggest success was her family. She was a proud wife, mom, and grandma. She loved playing Mahjong with her close Filipina gal friends. Virgie also enjoyed playing bingo.

She is survived by her daughters, Nargie Ebanez of St. Joseph, Heidi Heitzman of Montevideo, Holly (Jeffrey) Knofczynski of Atwater; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Talia, and Joshua; and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale “Moose” Heitzman; and her parents, Jesus and Rosario.