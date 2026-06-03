August 13, 1936 – May 31, 2026

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Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Richard John “Dick” McCoy, age 89, of Eden Valley.

Dick passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 31, 2026, surrounded by family at the Paynesville Area Health Care Center. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 8, and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the church.

Dick was born at home on August 13, 1936, in Manannah, Meeker County, MN to john and Julia (Straus) McCoy. He graduated from Paynesville High School in 1954 and joined the U.S. Air Force in January of 1955. He was stationed at Parks Air Force Base in California, before moving to Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, WA in 1956. In 1957, he was joined in marriage to the love of his life Cleone Wegner at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry, MN. Richard and Cleone then served at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee Falls, MA until his honorable discharge in 1960. He worked construction for many years on jobs located all over Minnesota and Iowa, while also running the McCoy family farm with his wife and children. He retired in 2000.

Dick was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He believed in family first. He loved horses and the rural life. He was a founding member of the Paynesville Saddle Club. He and his family enjoyed many adventures as they traveled around Minnesota, camping or exploring other states and traveling abroad. He was known by everyone as a good friend and neighbor. He could strike up a conversation with everyone he met. He was quick with a joke to make you smile, or a hug to make your day. His gentle nature and kind heart will be greatly missed by all who have known him.

Dick was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church where he stayed involved in the Adoration hours and distributed communion t the homebound. He was a member of the St. Louis Knights of Columbus Council 3820, St. Louis Catholic United Financial and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49.

Dick is survived by his wife Cleone and their five children: Steven McCoy of Ft. Myers, FL, Deborah Holstad of Waite Park, MN, Cynthia (Jon) Lensing of Little Canada, MN, James McCoy of Eden Valley, MN, and Candace (Tim) Carda of Big Lake, MN, 13 grandchildren: Amy (Patrick) Dodard, Kurt (Katie) Fleischhacker, Aarik (Bridgette) Lensing, Lindsey (Chris) Thurber, Julya McCoy, Jenna (Matthew) Cardwell, Austin (Brittany) Lensing, Emily (Mitchell) Walker, Holly (Nageb) McElayan, Cole Carda, Katelyn Holstad, Jacob (Izzy) Carda and Marya McCoy, 13 great grandchildren, brother Donald (Judy) McCoy of Paynesville as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Preceding Dick in death were his parents, granddaughter Lisa Fleischhacker, great grandson Cooper Thurber, sister Mildred Caldwell and infant twin brothers.

A special thank you to the staff at Paynesville Healthcare Center and CentraCare Hospice for the care Dick received during his stay.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.