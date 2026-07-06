August 24, 1937 – July 3, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Marylin Flam passed away peacefully on July 3, 2026, surrounded by loving family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the Church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Born August 24, 1937, to Norbert and Catherine Notch of St. Cloud, MN, Marylin graduated from Tech High School. On April 22, 1957, she married Garry Flam and the newlyweds moved to California. This cross-country move sparked a lifelong desire for travel and adventure which she did by planes, trains, automobiles, and the camper—cherishing every minute. A gifted painter, Marylin loved creating art. She loved sharing her favorite things; chocolate, coffee, shopping, M&M’s, Oreo cookies, chocolate, Flam Salad, casino visits, whipped cream, and chocolate. Most of all, she loved celebrating her family and sharing her life stories.

She is survived by her children: Debra Flam (Don Hales), Gordon Flam (Cindy), Denise Seehusen (Nathon), and Rebecca Groenewold (Brian); 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Nathe and Cathleen Lesnau; and her dog, Peaches.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Garry; a great-grandson; her parents; and siblings, Carol, Phyllis, Norma, Donald, and Sandy.

Special thanks to her hospice “angel team” and the many others who provided such wonderful care helping Marylin pass on to her next big adventure. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Humane Society are preferred.