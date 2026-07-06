April 1, 1977 – July 2, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Brenda Ann Torborg, 49, of Litchfield, Minnesota, passed away to peace on July 2, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Brenda was born on April 1, 1977, in Paynesville, Minnesota to Roger and Sharon (Leither) Torborg. She graduated from Paynesville Area High School and earned a degree in elementary education from Bemidji State University. She devoted her career to Catholic education, teaching kindergarten students not only to read and write, but, most importantly, to know and live the Catholic faith. During her teaching career, she served the Catholic schools in Silver Lake, Madison Lake, Duluth, and Litchfield, Minnesota.

Brenda’s Catholic faith was the foundation of her life. She found joy in teaching, crocheting, cheering on the Minnesota Twins, and spending time with her family, especially her beloved nieces, Norah and Rory. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, generous heart, quiet wit, and unwavering concern for the people she loved.

Brenda is survived by her parents, Roger and Sharon Torborg of Paynesville; her siblings, Julie (Josh) Kalk, Christine Torborg, Rick (Sarah) Torborg, Andy Torborg, and Brad Torborg; her nieces, goddaughter Norah Torborg, and Rory Torborg; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norbert and Mary Helen Torborg, and Edward and Antoinette Leither.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. A Mass of Christian Burial, led by Rev. Glenn Krystosek, will be celebrated Wednesday, July 8, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, with an hour of visitation at the church before the service, and burial to follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Brenda Torborg St. Philip Scholarship Fund, 101 7th Ave. S., Suite 100, St. Cloud, MN 56301.