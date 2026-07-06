February 8, 1955 – July 3, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota, for Michael Peter Nies, age 71, who passed away peacefully at his home in Sartell on Friday, July 3, 2026. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial, will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Michael was born on February 8, 1955, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to LaVerne and Sybil (Budahl) Nies. His childhood took him from the Twin Cities to Fargo, North Dakota, and later to Brainerd, Minnesota, where he graduated from Brainerd High School in 1973. In 1974, he married Debra Vickerman in Brainerd, and in 1986 he was united in marriage to Cheryl Janson in Hackensack, Minnesota. Together, Mike and Cheryl built a warm and lively home in St. Cloud before settling in Sartell in 1999.

A dedicated and skilled electrician, Mike earned his Master Electrician License and founded Nies Electric in 1984. He operated the business with pride and commitment for four decades, retiring in 2024. His work ethic, craftsmanship, and reliability shaped a career that supported countless families and businesses throughout the community.

Mike lived life with curiosity, energy, and a deep love for adventure. He enjoyed flying and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He volunteered as an active member with the National Ski Patrol for 48 years and found joy in camping, fishing, hunting, boating, traveling, and nearly any outdoor activity. Whether soaring above the clouds or exploring the outdoors with family, Mike embraced every opportunity to be in motion and connected to the world around him.

He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, the St. Cloud Sertoma Club, and the Experimental Aircraft Association. His faith, service, and friendships enriched his life and the lives of those who knew him.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; daughter‑in‑law, Becky Nies; son‑in‑law, Steve Johnson; and grandson, Wes Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his children, Sean Nies (Holly Kimmes), Michelle Johnson (Andy McGeary), Chris (Erin) Nies, and Kayla (Lucas) Youngblom; his siblings, Nancy Nies and Edwin (Geradette) Nies; fourteen grandchildren; one great‑grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.