November 23, 1943 - July 3, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home

Marlene Ann Meyer, age 82, originally from St. Cloud/Waite Park and a decades-long resident of St. Louis Park, passed away after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

A 1961 graduate of Cathedral High School, Marlene briefly attended the College of St. Benedict before moving to the Twin Cities. She worked in downtown Minneapolis at Midwest Federal before spending the remainder of her career in office roles at Park Nicollet.

Marlene lived in St. Louis Park for more than 50 years, where she cultivated beautiful gardens that became a neighborhood showcase. There was barely a patch of grass among the many flowers and plants she tended and generously shared with others.

Marlene enjoyed many activities, including regular trips to Minnesota’s North Shore with her sisters. She was an avid biker, skilled tennis player and frequent downhill skier. She cherished time with her longtime friend Gene, whom she cared for devotedly before his passing. She loved finding home decor and clothing treasures, and was constantly hemming and adjusting her purchases, continuing to use her sewing machine into her final weeks of life.

In 2021, Marlene moved to the St. Joseph area to be near her siblings. She spent her last couple of years being lovingly taken care of at Serenity Village in Avon. Marlene never lost her dry wit – and a sign on her door reflected her determination to overcome challenges: “I CAN and I WILL.” She deeply appreciated the dedication of close friends who continued driving from the Twin Cities to regularly visit her.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Lucy Meyer; sister Mary (died in infancy); brother-in-law John Brown; friend Gene; and cherished cat, Lily. She is survived by siblings: Marvel Brown (St. Joseph), Geri (Mike) Twedt (St. Joseph), Jeanine (Dale) Okland (St. Cloud), Georgia (Ron) Meyer (Eau Claire, WI), Jay Meyer (St. Joseph), Michael (Cheryl) Meyer (Avon), Wayne (Cheri) Meyer (Avon), Lynette (Bob) Lozinski (St. Cloud), and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A private service is being held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Struthers Parkinson’s Center or Moments Hospice Foundation.