February 10, 1939 – August 11, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

LeRoy C. Dietman, 87, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August, 11, 2026 at Talamore Senior Living, St. Cloud. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 at 11:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, from 4:00-7:00pm and one hour prior to Mass at the Church. Parish Prayers will begin at 4:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, with full military honors.

LeRoy Clarence Dietman was born on February 10, 1939, to Victor and Laura (Stang) Dietman, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1957 and went on to join the United States Army in which he was discharged honorably as a Staff Sargeant in 1965. LeRoy married his true love, Ann Bruggman, on September 5, 1960, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville. They moved to Baxter, Minnesota, in 1973, later returning to St. Cloud in 1983. LeRoy was an active member of Holy Spirit Parish. He was an active member in the Knights of Columbus, he was involved in fundraising the Friends of the Orphans, and outreached to many other communities as well.

LeRoy will be remembered for his generosity, humor, and loyalty. He was an excellent handy man and offered his services to assist anyone in need. He loved his siblings, every time spent with them was cherished. He enjoyed making Bouja and was a part of the Holy Spirit Bouja Crew. He was known for his special BBQ sauce and loved eating Cadbury Mini Eggs. LeRoy enjoyed his weekly visits at HR Pesty’s, connecting with others. He spent time with his friends enjoying coffee in the mornings. If you met LeRoy, you were sure to love him.

LeRoy is survived by his daughters, Mary Kaye (Mike) Mass of Alexandria, Maria McStott of Waite Park and Rachel (Ian) Craig of Minneapolis; grandsons, Derek and Devon Mass, Vince McStott; granddaughter, Megan; great-grandchildren, Ava, Abigail, Annabelle, Axel, Emmett, Evelyn, Quinn, Willow, Eleanor, Easton, and Elizabeth; siblings, Marlene Rennie, Barb (Tom) Miller and Robert (JoAnne) Dietman and Bill (Jan) Dietman.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann Dietman; brothers, Al, Don, and Victor Jr. “Junie” Dietman; sisters, Janet Dietman, Laura Ann Nelson, and Kathleen Bestgen.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the VA Medical Center Nursing Department, St. Croix Hospice, and especially, the staff at Talamore Senior Living for loving and caring for him for all these years.

The family would like memorials be made to the Poor Clare’s Monastery, Sauk Rapids.