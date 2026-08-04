March 6, 1947 – August 2, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of John Ludwig, a beloved husband, dad, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend. John peacefully passed away with family at his side on August 2nd, 2026, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Born on March 6th, 1947, to Lee and Rita (Schreifels) Ludwig in St. Nicholas, MN, John grew up on the family farm and graduated from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring, class of 1964. He went to traffic school and worked at the Cold Spring Granite Company as the traffic manager for his entire career. He retired in 2007.

He met the love of his life and best friend, Sandi Braegelmann in 1967 at a dance. They were married June 27th, 1970 and spent the next 56 years building a beautiful life together. They were blessed with three daughters, Julie, Susie, and Laura, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

God and his faith came first in John’s life. His priorities were the Lord and his wife and family. He never missed his weekly holy hour in adoration and would never miss Sunday Mass. John is known for being the most kind and loving man and always loved a good time. John loved fishing, camping, and playing cards with many family and friends. John and Sandi were blessed to go to Lake Havasu, Arizona for ten years during the winters and they enjoyed traveling with each other. After retirement, John would drop everything for his children and grandchildren and would do anything to be there for them.

John will be dearly missed by his loving wife Sandi, his three daughters, Julie (Jeff) Curtis of Waite Park, Susie (Brian) Hagen of St. Joseph, and Laura (Dan) Delinsky of Plymouth. His ten grandchildren, Hallee, Maddie, Gretchen, Claire, Landin, Ben, Greta, Josie, Calvin, and Parker, and his four great-grandchildren, Finlee, Margo, Lucy, and Beau. Also surviving are John’s siblings, Sharon (Tom) Steil, Paul (Trish) Ludwig, Judy (Terry) Czech, and Bob (Julie) Ludwig.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lee and Rita Ludwig and his in-laws Alvie and Vi Braegelmann.

A special thank you to all the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. John was very blessed by everyone who has cared for him this past week.