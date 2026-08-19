February 8, 1926 – August 13, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

Bernice Krey, age 100, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 13, 2026. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, on Friday, September 18, 2026 at 12:00 pm. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 am-12:00 pm prior to the Celebration of Life. Bernice will be entombed at Assumption Cemetery, joining her late husband, Ralph Krey.

Bernice Clara Krey was born on February 8, 1926, to Frank and Catherine (Rennie) Saatzer in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1944. She was a professional figure skater after high school. She married the love of her life, Ralph Krey, on May 8, 1948, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. They were married for 57 years and lived in St. Cloud their entire married life. She worked for the Social Security Office in St. Cloud and then went on to work as an administrative assistant for Tanner Systems for many years. She was a charter member of Wapicada Golf Club, a voter registration volunteer, and a member of Holy Spirit Parish. She loved figure skating and was a founding member of the St. Cloud Figure Skating Club. Bernice achieved her first hole-in-one at the age of 86 at Boulder Ridge Golf Course, during the family’s annual commemorative golf outing for Ralph. She enjoyed bowling, birding (especially Blue Birds), Minnesota Vikings, dogs and cats, gardening, exercising, bingo, dancing, and was a skilled 500-Rummy card player and other card games. Most importantly, she loved being a mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Krey; parents, Frank and Catherine Saatzer; siblings, Eleanore, Veronica, Lorraine, Raymond, Clemence, Eugene, Larry, Roman, Margie, and Yvonne.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Krey of California, Joni (Ben) Lohre of Spicer, James (Kirk Johnson) Krey of Orono, Karen (John Lund) Krey of St. Cloud, Janet (Joe) Wieneke of Clearwater, Marcia (Eric) Williams of St. Cloud, Kerry (Brian Schurman) Pudas of St. Cloud, Kathy Krey of South Dakota; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.