October 1, 1946 – August 15, 2026

via Daniel Funeral Home via Daniel Funeral Home

A Gathering of Family and Friends to Celebrate the life of Mary I. Evans, age 79, of St. Cloud will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2026 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Mary Irene Evans passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at her daughter’s home while under hospice care.

Mary was born on October 1, 1946 and raised in Upland, California to James and Elizabth (Youngman) Griffin. She graduated from Chaffey High School and later attended Chaffey College.

Mary was known for her kind and gentle spirit and her ability to see the best in others. She had a passion for painting and enjoyed camping at WestRich RV Park in Spicer. She also had a passion for playing Bingo and was an avid reader who could often be found with a good book.

She is survived by her son, Darrell Evans; her daughter, Rhonda Lahr, and her husband, Cory Lahr; her granddaughters, Chelsea Josephs (Brandon) and Makaia Allen (Daniel); and her great-granddaughters, Millie and Everly Josephs; and brother, Jim Griffin.

Preceding Mary in death are her parents, and sister, Sue Griffin.

Mary’s gentle spirit and kind heart will remain in the hearts of her family and loved ones forever.